Jennifer Lopez is ‘auditioning’ young men for ‘revenge dating’ to rattle ex Ben, who has set conditions for…

After her split from Ben Affleck, Jennifer Lopez is ready to turn the page—and she’s doing it quite passionately. The pop star remained loyal throughout the relationship, even putting in all her efforts to save the marriage, but now that the duo has filed for divorce, all “bets are off,” claims an insider. FILE PHOTO: The 78th Venice Film Festival - Premiere screening of the film "The Last Duel" - Out of competition - Venice, Italy, September 10, 2021. Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck. REUTERS/Yara Nardi/File Photo(REUTERS)

Reports suggest she is auditioning a lineup of hot young men to help her feel fabulous again and maybe give Ben a little nudge of jealousy. Earlier reports surfaced that Ben is also open to dating again and has set some boundaries and conditions for his ideal next partner.

Jennifer Lopez turns to 'revenge dating'

"She's given the go-ahead for these hunks to be auditioned and served up for her,” an insider told Radar. “She was very respectful and totally loyal to Ben even after he walked out on her, but now all bets are off.”

Another source claimed that the Atlas star is “desperate” to get over her ex, with whom she rekindled her decades-old romance and got married, only to end it after just two years while singing praises of their greatest love story. She wants to move past the “anguish,” and the only way to do that is through the “no strings attached” approach with younger men who will make her feel “sexy” again.

"Her ego needs a serious reboot and being with young guys is great medicine because they will fawn all over her and make her feel sexy and desirable again,” the insider told the outlet.

Jennifer Lopez ready to move on

Earlier, in a cover story with Interview, the "Jenny From the Block" singer opened up about the turbulent year and a summer that changed her life forever. Notably, Affleck moved out of their marital home before summer and started living in a rental place near Brentwood, close to his ex-wife Jennifer Garner, and their kids.

On the other hand, JLo kept touring, and they didn’t meet on their second wedding anniversary or her birthday. “These things are not going to kill me. It’s like, actually, I am capable of joy and happiness all by myself. Being in a relationship doesn't define me. I can't be looking for happiness in other people,” she said during the interview.

A close friend revealed that it won't be difficult for Jennifer Lopez to find a lineup of attractive suitors. “They'll go through a vetting process and will have to sign NDAs, but after that, it's all systems go,” the friend shared. “While she’s not looking for anything serious right now, she definitely wants to enjoy herself. Who knows? One of these encounters might blossom into something more. But for now, her main focus is to feel fabulous and put Ben behind her for good,” the pal said according to Radar.

Ben Affleck open to dating again

Ben Affleck is ready to move on from his recent heartbreak, but on his own terms. The actor, fresh off his split from Jennifer Lopez, is reportedly seeking a partner who prioritises sobriety.

An insider told Daily Mail, “Ben hasn't given up on love; he finally feels prepared to start dating again. However, he’s not rushing into anything serious until the divorce is finalised.” That said, he’s open to dating.” The source added, “Ben is looking for someone who is either sober or in recovery. The past two years have been challenging for him, and as he begins his healing journey, it’s clear that his recovery will always come first.”