Justin Timberlake forced to postpone tour dates due to health issues. Read more

Justin Timberlake's upcoming tour schedule has hit a roadblock due to health issues. The singer has been diagnosed with bronchitis and laryngitis, forcing him to postpone several tour dates. Justin Timberlake took to Instagram to post the update.

Tour hits health snag

The singer took to Instagram to share the update with the health news. He shared the news on social media, writing, “Hey guys — I haven’t been feeling great the last few shows and turns out I have bronchitis and laryngitis. I’m so sorry to say I do need to reschedule the next few shows from 10/23 through 11/2.”

He has postponed six of his Forget Tomorrow World Tour concerts so he can recover from bronchitis and laryngitis.

The 10-time Grammy Award winner was scheduled to perform on Wednesday in Columbus, Ohio. He broke the news of his no-show a day ahead of time. He has pushed that show to February 27. His stops in Chicago, Detroit, Milwaukee, and Grand Rapids, Mich., and St. Paul, Minn., have also been rescheduled for February 2025. Justin is currently scheduled to resume the tour on November 8 with a show in Sunrise, Fla.

“Thank you for understanding - I’ll make it up to you,” he added.

More about the shows

Earlier this month, Justin was forced to postpone a gig in Newark, New Jersey just hours before he was supposed to hit the stage because of an injury. However, he did not give out any details about the injury, though it appeared to be minor as he was able to perform a few days later in Philadelphia. He had to call off a show in London this past February after coming down with “some kind of bug”.

This year has certainly had its ups for Justin. Apart from the tour, he released a new album, Everything I Thought It Was, in March, marking his first solo effort since 2018’s Man of the Woods.