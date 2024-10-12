Justin Timberlake 'living separately' with Jessica Biel as DWI allegedly strains his marriage

Justin Timberlake and his wife Jessica Biel are reportedly struggling in their marriage after the singer’s DWI arrest. After performing at various places for two months, he returned to his family but will not be staying with them for long, as he announced his next set of concerts. Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel's marriage faces strain post DWI arrest.(REUTERS)

Justin Timberlake’s marriage at breaking point

The singer was recently spotted at a pumpkin patch with his kids in Long Island, New York while he was in the town to plead guilty to driving under the influence in Sag Harbour in June. The singer was fined $500 and asked to perform 25 to 40 hours of community service. An insider claimed to RadarOnline that the picture of Timberlake and his sons, Silas and Phineas “wasn't as happy as you'd expect". T

hey added, “Justin was lagging behind them and looked miserable." The source claimed, “The arrest really put a strain on his marriage." The Cry Me A River singer added several new shows to his Forget Tomorrow World Tour in Europe in 2025 which means the insider explained to the media outlet, “He'll be on the road for another ten months! They've been living separate lives and there's no end in sight."

Meanwhile, Biel has been the one handling the home and kids along with her several projects including her upcoming show, The Better Sister.

Biel’s friends are worried for her

The insider told the media outlet, “It's a lot, and her friends hate seeing her bogged down by all of this, and then having to deal with his humiliating arrest on top of everything else. They feel like Justin has been weighing her down for years, honestly."

So far Biel has supported Timberlake in everything but the latter has a long history of landing in “embarrassing situations”. The Sexyback singer has been accused of cheating several times which he denied followed by his admitting to “getting plastered and doing “my share of drugs” in the past.

Moreover, the sources claimed to the media outlet, “Behind the scenes, Jessica's friends have talked to her about his behaviour — they hate that so much of her life is about keeping Justin on track when he's drinking and partying with friends. But she's argued that they just don't understand the Hollywood lifestyle. She likes to keep the family private and moved them all to Montana a few years back, which helped remove Justin from temptations.”

The insider added, that the two have “tried everything” to make it work “for the sake of their family” but given his announcement of the next shows and him being away from home for so long, “it's going to get even harder.”

The insider added, “Friends are wondering if there are just too many issues to move past."