'…somebody that I really love': Taylor Swift surprises fans with a surprise guest at the Eras Tour

Taylor Swift came bearing gifts to her Eras Tour concert in New Orleans on Saturday night. The singer dressed in orange announced that the rules of her surprise set had changed. This means she will not sing one of her songs but rather of the surprise guests. She then strummed the chord of Espresso by Sabrina Carpenter and the crowd went in frenzy. Taylor Swift surprised fans in New Orleans by performing with Sabrina Carpenter during her Eras Tour concert. (Photo by CHANDAN KHANNA / AFP)(AFP)

Sabrina Carpenter attends the Eras Tour as surprise guest

Before strumming the song, Swift said to the cheering crowd of 65,000 people in attendance, “I think tonight I'm going to do something completely different, which is that I'm going to sing a song that's not mine, but it's somebody that I really love.” Watching the response to the song the Lover songstress said, “So you really love that song as much as I do?” She added, “I know I'm just going on a tangent because I love my friend and I'm just so proud of Sabrina and the year she's had."

Swift then grabbed her phone, put Carpenter on speaker and said, “I'm really somewhere really loud, I'm in New Orleans on the Eras Tour.” She continued, “I just wanted to call and tell you that I sang a little bit of 'Espresso' and they said every word so loud. And I just wanted to say we all love you so much. What are you doing? Why aren't you here with us?”

The Please Please Please songstress responded with “I'm somewhere where everyone is screaming so loud." Swift answered back, “I'm somewhere where people are screaming so loud. "Can you come down to the stadium real quick? Ball park how long would that take you?" Carpenter replied, “It would probably take me five seconds” and the crowd cheered. However, they were left bewildered mid cheering as the Espresso singer appeared on stage and catwalk to her position, as reported by USA Today.

Swift and Carpenter sing together at the Eras Tour

Both the pop singers dived into harmony as they began with an acoustic version of Espresso. The latter said “Holy Sh** New Orleans after finishing the first chorus. Swift then asked “Can I do it?” referencing the first line of the song’s second verse as she continued “I'm working late, cause I'm a singer.” She then sang her part of Is It Over Now and then Please Please Please from Carpenter’s album.

She concluded the act by expressing her gratitude towards the guest of the night for her performance. The Blank Space singer said, “She had literally one day off. "She is on tour. This is crazy she came to perform for us. Will you please give it up for Sabrina Carpenter?" And with that Carpenter disappeared into the stage.

Swift shifted to her piano to start her mashup set of Hits Different and Welcome to New York.