Lizzo makes witty nod to South Park satire with Ozempic-inspired Halloween costume

Lizzo launched her Halloween costume inspired by a reference made towards her in the recent South Park episode with a hilarious twist. The singer shared a string of photos on Instagram on Saturday, showing off her costume for Halloween. She dressed up as Ozempic the singer has been so often associated with since she lost weight and South Park made a reference to it as well. Lizzo showcased a humorous Ozempic-themed Halloween costume in response to a South Park episode. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)(AP)

Lizzo's Halloween inspiration from South Park

Lizzo's Ozempic outfit featured a fake drug box adorned with her name and fine-print labels such as “FDA approved,” “Diet suppressor,” and “For single patient use only.” Instead of a traditional belt, she cinched the box dress at her waist with a measuring tape.

In the first picture, she went for the old-school print advertisement mould where she asked “Need self-love? Try Lizzo! Lose guilt, gain self-confidence”. The following video showed her doing a little dance with the cutout of Cartman, a character in South Park while the audio from the ozemoic episode played in the background. She captioned the post, “Ok Halloween… you can start now.”

The Ozempic episode of South Park titled South Park: The End of Obesity was a satire on the increasing popularity of weight-losing drugs like Ozempic and Mounjaro. The same episode included a spoof ad of a product called Lizzo.

In her live reaction video on Instagram and TikTok, Lizzo expressed her thoughts about the episode as she said, “That’s crazy, I just feel like damn, I’m really that b*tch,” as reported by CNN. She continued, “I really showed the world how to love yourself and not give a f**k, to the point where these men in Colorado know who the f**k I am, and put it on their cartoon that’s been around for 25 years,” as reported by CNN.

Netizens react to Lizzo’s Halloween costume

Lizzo has long been an advocate of body positivity and against continuous body shaming. Netizens appreciated Lizzo's take on te reference made by the South Park as one user wrote, “You got the last laugh.” A second user wrote, “Yassss!!!! Take that negative and turn into positive.” A third user wrote, “I know Trey Parker and Matt Stone are loving this!”

Another user wrote, “She played the Uno reverse card,” while one user wrote, “IM SCREAMING this is the best halloween costume u could've picked.”