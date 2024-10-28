Taylor Swift suffers major stage malfunction during New Orleans show; netizens react as she handles it like a ‘real pro’

Taylor Swift encountered a significant stage malfunction during her third and last night performance in the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans on Sunday. This week, Taylor Swift will visit Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis as a part of her 149-date, $1.93 billion tour, The Eras Tour.(Scott A Garfitt/Invision/AP)

After the 34-year-old pop star sang the opening verse of Who's Afraid of Little Old Me during the Tortured Poets Department segment, her mirrored silver platform, which Swifties lovingly called the “Tayoomba,” abruptly stopped functioning.

The pop star chose to sing on the ground before dancing down the catwalk. Her backup dancers eventually removed the shattered prop off the stage of the stadium hosting 83K people.

The incident marked the first time when the 14-time Grammy winner performed her song “Down Bad” without the “Tayoomba.”

Netizens hail Taylor Swift for handling situation like a pro

Meanwhile, netizens lauded Swift for her stunning performance, with one writing on X: “She played it off so well I'm surprised this is the first time this has happened LOL!”

While some of her fans dubbed her a “seasoned professional”, others lauded her, saying: “Not a beat was missed this is amazing!”

“I think her walking rather than being levitated makes it even more raw and dramatic. But either way it's powerful,” one user wrote on X.

“The way she killed that, I wouldn't mind if it breaks again,” another wrote.

Calling her improvisation “incredible”, one admirer remarked that her “performance was almost better this way.”

“Last minute issues solved like real pros! Tay and everyone!” another noted.

Her last song of the evening was “Karma,” and she shouted out for her boyfriend Travis Kelce after the Kansas City Chiefs defeated the Las Vegas Raiders 27–20 on Sunday in Nevada.

“Karma is the guy on the Chiefs coming straight home to me!'” she sang.

This week, Swift will visit Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis as a part of her 149-date, $1.93 billion tour, The Eras Tour.

The Pennsylvania-born musician, who attracts 91.6 million Spotify subscribers each month, will wrap up The Eras Tour in Vancouver on December 8.