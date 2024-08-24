First pop screen concert: Lucknow's ‘Swifties’ in for a treat

Lucknow is all set to witness the first of its kind ‘screen concert’ specially curated for the fans of pop sensation and global superstar Taylor Swift. The Eras Night by Loser (Taylor's Version)(File Photo)

“Popstars and artistes’ of such caliber have a following across the globe. It’s next to impossible for them to reach out to their fans everywhere in the world. That’s when the group Loser (Taylor’s Version) come into picture. We have presented over a hundred screen concerts of both Taylor Swift and One Direction (before its artistes went solo), in the cities including Mumbai, Delhi, Bangaluru and Indore,” shares Ashmeet Singh Aluja, the founder of the organising group.

Aluja adds that earlier whenever they announced a screen concert on their social media accounts, they saw a large number of requests from the Swifties (Taylor Swift fans) of Lucknow.

“We felt that it was high time to give Lucknow its share of Swiftie mania. We are thrilled with the kind of response we have garnered from the fans since we announced our debut show The Eras Night Lucknow. The three-and-half-hour screen concert is nowhere less than the live shows, as we bring alive the artiste from real stage on biggest screens available in the city at an unbelievable price of ₹399 onwards.”

An ardent Swift fan and mass communication student, Anshika Chaubey, sums up, “In a diverse country like ours finding similar taste in music is a task. Without shelling out big some of money and getting to attend a concert like this is a blessing for all the fans like me who are eager and in high spirits to enjoy our type of music with our type of people that to in our own city.”

Catch it live

What: The Eras Night

Where: Rohtas Presidential Arcade, Vibhuti Khand

When: Sunday (August 25)

Time: 3pm onwards