Jeffrey Epstein, who once ‘shared’ girlfriend with Trump, was ‘afraid’ of him before his suicide, author claims

Jeffrey Epstein was “afraid” of his ex-pal Donald Trump in his last years, claimed author Michael Wolff, who interviewed the multimillionaire sex offender for hours. According to reports, Trump severed his association with Epstein by having him “thrown out of Mar-A-Lago after learning of his alleged sex-trafficking activities.”

In August 2019, the financier and pedophile died by suicide in a federal detention cell, weeks after FBI held him on allegations of child sex trafficking.

Just a few days ahead of the 2024 presidential election, Wolff broke his years of silence by revealing that Epstein served as a source for his best-selling book Fire and Fury. He even released a small excerpt from one of their interviews. In addition, he claimed that Epstein showed him pictures of Trump sitting on the lap of topless young women.

Trump and Epstein shared same girl at one point

In the most recent segment of his podcast Fire and Fury, Wolff described how Epstein allegedly became suspicious of Trump after years of friendship and competitiveness.

“Epstein was utterly preoccupied with Trump, and I think, frankly, afraid of him.” Epstein and Trump reportedly first became friends in the late 1980s, when they bonded over women, money, and a common “playboy” way of life in Palm Beach, Florida.

“Epstein knew him, really, I think, better than most. I mean, this was a true BFF situation: two playboys very much styling themselves as playboys in that Hefner sense, who palled around for the better part of 15 years,” Wolff said.

Wolff claimed that Epstein had told him about a number of activities, including the fact that the two men “shared” a same woman at one point. He claimed to know the girl's identity but refrained from disclosing it.

Trump campaign issues statement

The Trump team has vigorously denied the author's claims, calling him a “disgraced” author who frequently makes up stories to sell fiction novels because he obviously lacks ethics and morality.

“He waited until days before the election to make outlandish false smears all in an effort to engage in blatant election interference on behalf of Kamala Harris. He’s a failed journalist that is resorting to lying for attention.”