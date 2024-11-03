Netizens react as Elon Musk takes most brutal swipe at Joe Biden over ‘gay’ attack; ‘Now he wants to touch my…’

Elon Musk made a hilarious statement on social media after US President Joe Biden mocked Donald Trump and his supporters on Saturday, when he made a comeback to his birthplace in Pennsylvania. Reacting to Biden's remarks, Musk quipped with laughter emojis, “He called me “gay” and now he wants to touch my ass.”(X)

During his final campaign event for Vice President Kamala Harris in Scranton, the outgoing President blasted Trump on policy matters, but then indicated that he would really retaliate against fake “macho guys.”

“There’s one more thing Trump and his Republican friends want to do. They want to have a giant tax cut for the wealthy,” Biden said in his address to local chapter of the carpenters union. He went on to launch a weird attack against Trump followers, saying, “Now, I know some of you guys are tempted to think it’s macho guys.”

“I tell you what, man, when I was in Scranton, we used to have a little trouble going down the plot once in a while,” the POTUS said. “These are the kind of guys you’d like to smack in the ass.”

Netizens react

Musk's followers were quick to comment on the Tesla CEO's post, which has received over 45.8 million views.

“Why do they keep letting him out in public,” one X user commented, in reference to Biden.

“I’m dead,” a second user wrote, while the third one stated, “Keep letting Joe talk!”

“Who let’s him out of the White House,” one more asked.

Meanwhile, some other people said they never wondered that “this election would end in a beautiful romance.”

Trump pokes fun at Biden

Later on Saturday night, Trump made fun of Biden at a rally in North Carolina by quipping, “I don't even know, is he still around?”

Earlier this week, comedian Tony Hinchcliffe made racial remarks at a Trump rally, calling the U.S. island territory of Puerto Rico a “floating island of garbage.”

In response, Biden stated: “The only garbage I see floating out there is his supporters,” sparking an uproar on social media.