Trump says Harris' win would cause a ‘1929-style economic depression’ in US

In a final sprint to Election Day, Donald Trump is trying to warn voters about the consequences of a Harris administration. Taking to X, formerly Twitter, on Sunday, the former president alleged that the United States would head into a “1929-style economic depression” should Kamala Harris win the 2024 race. Republican presidential nominee former President Donald Trump and Democratic presidential nominee Vice President Kamala Harris (AP)

Trump warns voters against Harris' win, claims US will be headed towards an ‘economic depression’

“If Kamala wins, you are 3 days away from the start of a 1929-style economic depression,” the GOP presidential candidate warned, adding that a Trump administration would lead to a better economy. “If I win, you are 3 days away from the best jobs, the biggest paychecks, and the brightest economic future the world has ever seen,” Trump said.

The ex-prez went on to criticise his Democratic rival, saying, “Kamala’s inflation nightmare has cost the typical American family $30,000 dollars in higher prices.” “—and now, she wants to impose the largest tax hike in American history, and raise your taxes by $3,000 dollars a year,” he added.

Trump noted that he would “massively cut taxes for workers and small businesses.” “—and we will have NO TAX ON TIPS, NO TAX ON OVERTIME, and NO TAX ON SOCIAL SECURITY benefits!” he added. The GOP nominee reiterated his views in a separate tweet, calling out Harris over border issues.

“As we rescue our economy, I will also restore our borders,” Trump said. “Over the past 4 years, Kamala has orchestrated the most egregious betrayal that any leader in American history has ever inflicted on our people,” he continued before accusing the Democratic nominee of violating “her oath.”

“She has violated her oath, eradicated our sovereign border, and unleashed an army of gangs and criminal migrants from prisons and jails, insane asylums and mental institutions around the world, from Venezuela to the Congo—stealing countless American lives,” Trump said.