Big shock to Donald Trump as Kamala Harris ‘leaps into leading position’ in deep Red Iowa: 'It's hard for…'

Kamala Harris, US Vice President and Democratic presidential contender, defeated Donald Trump in a stunning last-minute polling update in Iowa, a crucial battleground state. The outcome of the survey was revealed three days before Tuesday's historic presidential election. Kamala Harris has surpassed her Republican opponent Donald Trump in Iowa polls, even though there were early indications that Trump would win the crucial Hawkeye State.(AP)

The survey conducted by The Des Moines Register/Mediacom states that the US VP is currently ahead of Trump by 47% to 44%.

What did earlier Iowa polls say?

It comes after an earlier Iowa poll conducted in September that showed Trump leading Harris by a commanding 4-point margin. Amazingly, in a June survey, he was 18 points ahead of then-competitor Joe Biden.

This margin, which is within the poll's 3.4-point sample error, indicates that there isn't a clear frontrunner in the state, which has been firmly positioned in the GOP column throughout this year's campaign.

In contrast to the September Iowa Poll, which revealed a slim lead for Trump, the results point to a change in favor of Harris. According to that survey, 47% of potential voters supported Trump, compared to 43% for Harris.

Pollster J. Ann Selzer, president of Selzer & Co., said, “It's hard for anybody to say they saw this coming,” adding that Harris has clearly “leaped into a leading position,” reported Register.

In the last four presidential elections, Iowa has shown a mixed record, with Barack Obama winning the state in 2008 and 2012 and Trump in 2016 and 2020.

Iowa women, older voters choose Harris over Trump

The new poll demonstrates women in Iowa choose Harris over Trump by a wide majority (56% to 36%), while males support Trump by a smaller margin (52% to 38%).

The survey further indicates that older voters strongly favours Harris' campaign. Meanwhile, likely voters under 35 split roughly evenly, supporting Harris with 46% and Trump with 44%.

Harris' win in Iowa would be a significant turnabout as the state supported Trump in both 2016 and 2020.