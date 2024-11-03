Harrison Ford makes presidential endorsement for Kamala Harris days before elections: ‘Never wanted to talk about it’

Harrison Ford urged voters to pick Kamala Harris just three days before the US presidential election. The actor made a rare endorsement to speak out in support of Kamala Harris in a series of three videos which were released in partnership with the Harris-Walz campaign. (Also read: Hugo actor Chloe Grace Moretz comes out as gay woman in new post endorsing Kamala Harris for US president) Harrison Ford has revealed his pick for the US elections.

What Harrison said

The 82-year-old star said, "I'm Harrison Ford, doing something I never thought I'd do. Telling people I've never met who I'm voting for and why I think they might do the same. This election, I'm casting my ballot for Kamala Harris and Tim Walz. Do I agree with every one of their policies? Of course not. Do I think they're perfect? C'mon, for crying out loud, they're people just like you and me."

He went on to add a bit about Donald Trump and shared, "Look, I'm frustrated about a lot of things in this country. I'm sure you are too. But the other guy? He spent four years turning us against each other while embracing dictators and tyrants around the world. That's not how we are. We don't need to 'make America great again.' C'mon, we are great. What we need is to work together again. What we need is a president who works for all of us again."

More details

In another video, he said: “Look, I've been voting for 64 years. Never really wanted to talk about it very much. But when dozens of former members of the Trump administration are sounding alarms, saying, 'For God's sake, don't do this again,' you have to pay attention. The truth is this: Kamala Harris will protect your right to disagree with her about policies or ideas.”

The US presidential campaign is heading into its final week with polls showing a razor-thin margin between Democratic candidate Kamala Harris and Republican candidate Donald Trump, ahead of Election Day on November 5.