Hugo actor Chloe Grace Moretz comes out as gay woman in new post endorsing Kamala Harris for US president

Actor Chloe Grace Moretz has come out as a "gay woman" as she endorsed Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris for the upcoming 2024 election. The actor, popular for films such as Hugo, Carrie, and Greta, said she voted early and for Kamala. (Also Read | Chloe Grace Moretz says The Peripheral is 'sci-fi with a heart': There is nothing clinical or cold about it) Chloe Grace Moretz has starred in films such as Hugo, Carrie, and Greta.(REUTERS)

"I believe in the need for legal protections that protects the LGBTQ community as a gay woman. We need protections in this country and to have access to the care we need and deserve (sic)" Chloe said in an Instagram post. There is so much on the line this election, she added.

"I believe the government has no right over my body as a woman, and that the decisions over my body should come ONLY from myself and my doctor. Kamala Harris will protect that for us...

"SO… Are you voting early? Let’s get a plan together to get to your polling place with your friends! Go to IWillVote.com to figure out the best plan for you."

Chloe, 27, also shared a photo of an "I Voted Early" sticker on her jeans.

This is the first time the actor has publicly revealed her sexual orientation. She has been rumoured to be dating model Kate Harrison since 2018.