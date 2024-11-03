Michael Keaton brutally criticised for withering attack against Trump in stark message to voters: ‘Sorry Batman, you…’

Ahead of 5 November election, Michael Keaton launched a blistering attack against Donald Trump, appealing to the voters to not cast their ballot for the ex-president. US actor Michael Keaton, who is best known for his roles in Batman and Beetlejuice, revealed who he believes Americans should not vote for.(AFP)

In an Instagram video, the actor who is best known for his roles in Batman and Beetlejuice, revealed who he believes Americans should not vote for.

“The Republican candidate for the presidency is someone who lies and cheats, treats women horribly, mocks handicapped people, calls war veterans who gave their lives 'suckers and losers',” Keaton claims, adding that he was brought up in Western Pennsylvania by “two really great parents.”

Before checking a box or punch that ballot, he suggested voters to ask themselves at the booth, “is that how I would want my son or daughter to live?”

“Is that how your mother and father raised you? I don’t think so. He's not one of you, and I don't think you're like him.”

Michael Keaton reminds voters how Trump insulted John McCain

In another video, Keaton described how Trump called late US Senator and POW John McCain “a loser” following his 2008 defeat against former President Barack Obama.

“He's not a war hero,” Trump declared in 2015 while addressing a campaign rally. “He’s not a war hero. He’s a war hero because he was captured. I like people that weren’t captured.”

Blasting Trump, he said, refuses to go to these people's graves who sacrificed their life, adding that “I’m sorry, this is no patriot.”

Internet reacts

Reacting to Keaton's video, one X user said, “LOVE Michael Keaton, but he’s a brainwashed Elite who should stick to acting (which he’s very good at and I enjoy very much).”

“Oh damn it. Not Batman too! Why the hell can't my heroes shut up and make movies?” another wondered.

“Sorry Batman, you just pretend, but we have a real country to save. Enjoy your dip in popularity after this post,” a third user wrote, while the fourth one commented, “Another rich celebrity I never listen to for political advice.”

“Yes, vote for the least qualified, low IQ individual who won’t face the press because she can’t answer any tough questions,” one more chimed in.