Michael Keaton nukes Donald Trump and Elon Musk for taking their supporter as…

Veteran Hollywood star Michael Keaton has taken to Instagram to address supporters of Donald Trump and Elon Musk, urging them to reconsider their loyalty. Michael Keaton challenges Trump and Musk supporters, asserting they are disrespected by the leaders. (File Images)

Keaton pointed out in the video that Trump and Musk don't truly respect their followers, and he questioned why anyone would attend rallies for either of them. “For some of you folks, guys mostly, who are thinking of attending a rally with Musk and Trump… They don’t really respect you, they laugh at you behind your back, they think you’re stupid,” he said.

“They don’t want to hang out with you. They have nothing in common with you. They’re not your bros.”

The Batman star is an outspoken supporter of VP Kamala Harris in the upcoming presidential election and has recently campaigned on her behalf in the critical swing state of Pennsylvania.

Keaton further pointed out a comment Trump made during his 2016 campaign, where the former president claimed, “I could shoot somebody on Fifth Avenue and they’d still vote for me.” Keaton suggested, “Basically, what he is saying is that these people are so dumb and so stupid they’d still vote for him. They have no respect for you, trust me.”

Keaton's critique of Trump and Musk comes as…

Harris' campaign shared a video recently where Keaton was seen actively canvassing in western Pennsylvania, he called it a “a very important area in this election.”

|What I want to say to everyone under 30, you have a chance to be a hero here. You have a chance to really make the difference. That’s what I am focused on," Keaton addressed younger voters.

Keaton wonders if Trump be re-elected, particularly for young people and the middle class it “is getting really scary. Me? If [Trump] gets elected, chances are I will be okay. The middle class isn’t going to be okay. If you’re young, you won’t be okay. I’m telling you, it’s going to get bad. I hate to be a negative guy like that. As Kamala said, we ain’t going back.”

Just days before posting the video, Beetlejuice Beetlejuice shared a story on Instagram slamming Trump's re-election: “If you are 40 and under, you and your kids are F***ED!”