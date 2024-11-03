Trump chuckles at supporter’s crude joke about Harris: ‘She worked on the corner’

With elections just a few days away, Donald Trump and Kamala Harris are tied in a close death race for the White House. While the overall vote difference is not vast, the polls suggested that Trump is lacking the female population’s support in this election cycle. Thus, he spent the last few days of the campaign to garner women’s support and prove all allegations of misogyny. A sexist joke from a rally sparked controversy while he pledged to protect women last week amid a gender gap in polls. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)(AP)

However, he slipped up when over a sexist remark made against Kamala Harris during his rally on Saturday. The crude joke made by his supporter suggested that the woman in Trump’s opposition was a prostitute, as reported by The New York Times.

Trump chuckles at sexist remark aimed at Harris

Trump was revisiting the topic of Harris' working at the McDonald’s at his rally in Greensboro, N.C. when he was interrupted by one of his supporters. The support shouted from the crowd, “She worked on the corner”. The former president chuckled in response to the comment followed by a laugh from the crowd. However, there were some who groaned and looked uncomfortable by all of it.

Trump looked to one side of the stage in disbelief then turned to the other to find the source of the comment. He spotted the man who made the distasteful remark and shook his head in disapproval. After a few seconds of silence, Trump said, “This place is amazing,” and he emphasised, “Just remember, it’s other people saying it. It’s not me.”

The instance is not surprising given, that Trump and his allies have frequently made sexually oriented and misogynistic jabs at the vice president. The media figures favouring the right wing also suggested several times that she “slept her way to the top," as reported by The NYT.

Trump’s attempt to garner female votes

Last week, Trump vowed that he would protect American women “whether the women like it or not”. Polls indicate that Donald Trump is experiencing a notable gender gap, with female voters leaning towards Kamala Harris. During rallies in North Carolina and Virginia, Trump recognized that some of his advisers were worried about his promise to “protect” women.

Despite this, he stood by his commitment, stating that women should be protected “when they’re at home in suburbia.” He made exaggerated claims linking undocumented immigrants to crime, which aimed to create fear among his audience.