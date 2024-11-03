Kamala Harris rocks SNL with Maya Rudolph, urges voters to 'keep calm-ala,' promises to end 'dramala'

Vice President Kamala Harris had the last laugh with her surprise appearance on Saturday Night Live. She made a brief appearance on the show briefly fortis cold open as the mirror image of Maya Rudolph’s Kamala Harris. She made an appearance following the sketch which focused on humorously recapping the recent campaign events. ice President Kamala Harris surprised audiences with a cameo on Saturday Night Live, appearing alongside Maya Rudolph, who impersonated her. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)(AP)

Kamala Harris ends the ‘dramala’

The cold open began with Rudoph’s version of Harris hoping for a moment alone. She said, “I wish I could talk to someone who’s been in my shoes,” sitting in front of her vanity, backstage. The real VP is revealed as the former turns towards the mirror and is welcomed with an extended ovation by the audience. The real Harris replied, “You and me both, sista.”

She advised herself, “It is nice to see you, Kamala, and I’m just here to remind you you got this because you can do something your opponent cannot do. You can open doors.” A one point Rudolph impersonated her laugh to which Harris questioned “I don’t really laugh like that, do I?” to which the former replied, “A little bit,” as reported by CNN.

In a humorous wordplay, Harris promises Rudoplh to “end the dramala” of the campaign and “keep Kamala and carry on-ala.” Rudolph reprised the character of Harris numerous times recently and was dressed identically to the real VP.

Harris' last stop at SNL

Just three days before the election, Harris stopped by to give a surprise appearance on the show that aligns perfectly with her campaign's media streak. She previously appeared for friendly interviews at several shows including Alex Cooper’s Call Her Daddy and radio personality Charlemagne Tha God. These interviews aimed to reach an audience where they are.

Other cast members also appeared on the Saturday episode including Andy Samberg, Jim Gaffigan as Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz and Dana Carvey as President Joe Biden before Harris’ act.