Kamala remembers her 'Indian' mom Shyamala Gopalan, gets roasted for getting 'back to being an Indian'

Kamala Harris shared a childhood picture along with her mother on social media. In her heartfelt post, she credited her mother’s “courage and determination” for the person she is today and for all of her achievements. However, she got roasted on the internet for remembering her Indian roots with just a few days left for the elections. Kamala Harris' recent social media post about her Indian roots faced backlash from netizens questioning her authenticity as elections approach. (Photo by CHARLY TRIBALLEAU / AFP)(AFP)

Harris remembers her ‘Indian’ mom in new post

Harris shared the black and white picture on X and wrote, “My mother, Dr. Shyamala Gopalan Harris, came to the United States from India alone at the age of 19. Her courage and determination made me who I am today."

The vice president often talked about her mother during her speech at various locations. She used her mother’s accounts, who was a scientist, to address the topics of racism and feminism. She also mentioned her in her first speech as the official presidential nominee for her party. At the time also Harris broached the topic of her mother’s arrival to the country at a young age while narrating her story.

However, it seems the post did not sit right with the netizens as many questioned her for remembering her Indian roots on social media when the elections were right around the corner.

Netizens roast Harris for her recent post

Netizens roasted and made witty remarks after Harris wrote a heartfelt note, remembering her mother. A user on X wrote, “Oh so you’re Indian again?" A second user wrote, “You are an Fake Indian and fake Hindu” A third user wrote, “Funny how you’re back to Indian again when Candace called you out about not being black. You do nothing but lie! That is the one and only thing you are good at!”

Another user wrote, “Stop using “Indian” identity to gain votes, literally last week you were black and now Indian,” while another user wrote, “Back to being Indian I see.”