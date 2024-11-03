Biden slams Trump with someone 'you'd like to smack in...' remark

On Saturday, during a campaign trail event in Pennsylvania, President Joe Biden criticised Donald Trump’s policy goals. He was in his hometown of Scranton in talks with members of the local carpenter’s union when he slammed the former president as someone “you’d like to smack in the a**”. Biden was at the rally to boost labour support for Vice President Kamala Harris in the final days before the elections. In Scranton, President Biden slammed Trump's policies at a campaign rally, emphasizing the stakes of the upcoming election.(AP)

Biden says Trump’s a guy ‘you’d smack…’

The president emphasised that “the stakes couldn’t be higher.” Thus, he began, “I come here today to talk about what’s at stake for all of us,” as the attendees clapped and cheered for him. Biden then made a puzzling remark while gritting his teeth and said, “I know some of you guys are tempted to think he’s this macho guy …but, I’m serious, these are the kind of guys you’d like to smack in the a**,” as reported by the New York Post.

During his speech, he was briefly joined by Natalie, the daughter of Biden’s late son Beau. Criticising the former president’s policies, Biden warned that Trump and his party will revoke the Affordable Care Act and the CHIPS Act, which the House credited with creating 15,000 manufacturing jobs.

He also raved about the Social Security cut which the Republican Party will implement to compensate for the tax cuts for the rich. However, Trump has claimed that he would “never” make a decision that might jeopardise the benefits program.

War of words as election nears

The days of being mindful about words seem to be over given this was not the first remark by Biden about Trump and his party and the election day is almost here. On Tuesday, Biden called Trump supporters “garbage” shortly after the ex-prez’s rally in Madison Square Graden where Puerto Rico was ridiculed as a “floating island of garbage” by a comedian.

In response to the president’s inflammatory gaffe, Trump turned the remark into an opportunity the following day at a Wisconsin rally. He took a ride in a garbage truck and wore a garbageman’s neon orange safety vest.

In October, Biden made headlines as he called for Trump’s imprisonment while he was at a campaign stop in New Hampshire. He said, “If I said this five years ago, you’d lock me up: We gotta lock him up,” only to backtrack seconds later as he added, “Politically, lock him up — lock him out, that’s what we’ve got to do.”