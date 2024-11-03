Harrison Ford tells voters to ‘pay attention’ as Indiana Jones star endorses Kamala Harris

Harrison Ford has made a presidential endorsement just days ahead of the November election. The Indiana Jones star announced his support for Kamala Harris in a dramatic black and white video shared on X, formerly Twitter, Saturday. LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - SEPTEMBER 14: Harrison Ford looks on before a fight between Edgar Berlanga and WBC/WBA/WBO super middleweight champion Canelo Alvarez at T-Mobile Arena on September 14, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Steve Marcus/Getty Images/AFP (Photo by Steve Marcus / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)(Getty Images via AFP)

Harrison Ford endorses Kamala Harris in dramatic black and white video

Joining the likes of Arnold Schwarzenegger, Taylor Swift, and Jennifer Lopez, the 82-year-old endorsed Harris ahead of Tuesday's vote. Speaking directly into the camera, the Hollywood veteran shared that being involved in politics is “something I never thought I'd do.” He argued that while Harris will protect the people’s “right to disagree with her about policies or ideas,” Donald Trump “wants revenge.”

“Look, I've been voting for 64 years. Never really wanted to talk about it very much, but when dozens of former members of the Trump administration are sounding alarms, saying, ‘For God's sake, don't do this again,’ you have to pay attention,” Ford went on, adding, “They’re telling us something important.”

ALSO READ: JD Vance takes brutal swipe at Kamala Harris during Arizona rally: ‘You're fired! Go back to San Francisco’

The Star Wars star continued, “These aren’t soft people. They’re governors, generals standing up against the leader of the party. They spent their lives advocating for many of them. This will be the first time they’ve ever voted for someone who doesn’t have an R next to their name because they know this really matters.

Comparing the two candidates, Ford noted, “Kamala Harris will protect your right to disagree with her about policies or ideas, and then, as we have done for centuries, we’ll debate them, we’ll work on them together, and we’ll move forward. The other guy – he demands unquestioning loyalty. Says he wants revenge.”

“I’m Harrison Ford. I’ve got one vote, same as anyone else. And I’m going to use it to move forward. I’m going to vote for Kamala Harris,” Ford concluded as the video ended with the tagline, “A new way forward - Harris and Walz.”