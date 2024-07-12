Anthony Mackie, Harrison Ford star Captain America: Brave New World teaser trailer just dropped: Watch

Marvel Studios' Captain America: Brave New World's teaser trailer has finally dropped, and it sees Anthony Mackie wielding the iconic shield as the new Captain America. The Red Hulk makes a thrilling appearance in the Captain America: Brave New World trailer - don't miss it!(Marvel)

Directed by Julius Onah, ‘Captain America: Brave New World’ boasts a screenplay penned by Malcolm Spellman, Dalan Musson, and Matthew Orton.

This marks the fourth instalment in the beloved franchise and the first since Chris Evans' Steve Rogers hung up his superhero suit in 2019's Avengers: Endgame.

Chris Evans' portrayal of Steve Rogers spanned three previous ‘Captain America’ films and four ‘Avengers’ movies. At the end of 2019's ‘Avengers: Endgame,’ Steve Rogers chooses to return to the past to live out his days with his love, Peggy Carter. Before leaving, he entrusts his iconic vibranium shield to Sam, who vows to honour the legacy.

In the new trailer, viewers see Sam interacting with Harrison Ford’s character, US President Thaddeus ‘Thunderbolt’ Ross.

Watch the Captain America: Brave New World trailer here:

Ross proposes making Captain America a US agent. The trailer quickly escalates, showcasing Sam thwarting an assassination attempt at the White House. It concludes with a tantalizing glimpse of the Red Hulk, a gamma-irradiated monster who, in the Marvel comics, is the alter-ego of ‘Thunderbolt’ Ross.

Sam first donned the Captain America suit in the Disney+ series ‘The Falcon and the Winter Soldier.’ In this series, Sam teams up with Bucky Barnes, aka Winter Soldier, played by Sebastian Stan. Together, they face off against a group of super-soldier terrorists. The show secured five Emmy nominations.

‘Captain America: Brave New World’ marks Mackie's return to the MCU. He is joined by several familiar faces, including Danny Ramirez as the new Falcon, Carl Lumbly as Isaiah Bradley, Shira Haas as the Israeli superhero Sabra, and Giancarlo Esposito in the role of a mysterious villain.

Harrison Ford steps into the role of ‘Thunderbolt’ Ross, previously portrayed by the late William Hurt. The film will feature Liv Tyler reprising her role as Betty Ross and Tim Blake Nelson as the Leader from ‘The Incredible Hulk.’

The film is slated for a theatrical release on February 12, 2025.