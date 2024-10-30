Arnold Schwarzenegger endorses Harris, slams Trump as ‘un-American’: ‘I don't like either party’

Arnold Schwarzenegger has endorsed Kamala Harris in a lengthy statement shared on social media Wednesday. The Terminator actor and former Republican California governor lambasted Donald Trump for being “un-American” and expressed his support for the Harris-Walz campaign. US-Austrian former politician, former professional bodybuilder and actor Arnold Schwarzenegger answers questions after having been awarded with an honorary doctorate at the Hertie School of Governance on September 17, 2024 in Berlin, Germany. Schwarzenegger receives the honorary doctorate "in recognition of his significant contributions to the field of governance, particularly through his work in sustainability and civic engagement". (Photo by John MACDOUGALL / AFP)(AFP)

Arnold Schwarzenegger endorses Kamala Harris

Taking to X, formerly Twitter, the 77-year-old actor admitted that he does not like “either party” but is still picking a side because “rejecting the results of an election is as un-American as it gets.” In his elaborate tweet, Schwarzenegger bluntly said that endorsements are not his thing and he is not “shy” about sharing his views, adding, “…but I hate politics and don’t trust most politicians.”

The Predator star went on to reflect on his time as the governor of California, sharing that the post taught him to “love policy and ignore politics.” “Let me be honest with you: I don’t like either party right now,” he went on. “My Republicans have forgotten the beauty of the free market, driven up deficits, and rejected election results. Democrats aren’t any better at dealing with deficits, and I worry about their local policies hurting our cities with increased crime.”

Schwarzenegger continued to say, “To someone like me who talks to people all over the world and still knows America is the shining city on a hill, calling America is a trash can for the world is so unpatriotic, it makes me furious,” referring to the former president's controversial “garbage can” remark. “And I will always be an American before I am a Republican,” the Commando actor declared, adding, “That’s why, this week, I am voting for Kamala Harris and Tim Walz.”

The True Lies actor blasted the GOP nominee as “un-American,” warning voters that a Trump presidency would “just be four more years of bulls**t with no results that makes us angrier and angrier, more divided, and more hateful.” “We need to close the door on this chapter of American history, and I know that former President Trump won’t do that. He will divide, he will insult, he will find new ways to be more un-American than he already has been, and we, the people, will get nothing but more anger,” he added.