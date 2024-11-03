JD Vance takes brutal swipe at Kamala Harris during Arizona rally: ‘You're fired! Go back to San Francisco’

In a final sprint to Election Day, JD Vance has made his presumably final case against Kamala Harris to Arizona voters. The GOP vice presidential nominee revved up the crowd at a Scottsdale event on Saturday, attacking the Democratic candidate over border issues and the housing crisis. “You're fired! Go back to San Francisco,” the 40-year-old fumed. Republican U.S. vice presidential nominee Senator JD Vance speaks during a rally in Scottsdale, Arizona, U.S. November 2, 2024. REUTERS/Go Nakamura(REUTERS)

JD Vance takes brutal swipe at Harris during Arizona rally

Pitching for Donald Trump, the Ohio senator said during his address, “Don is here, fighting to take back the country and fighting to give the American people a president that is actually fit to lead this great country.” He went on to convince Arizonians to side with the Republican party, slamming Ruben Gallego, alleging that he is a “far-left radical pretending to be a moderate.” “On the other side, you've got somebody who's actually going to fight for the people of Arizona,” he added.

Vance then called out Harris for prioritising “illegal immigrants” over actual American citizens. “The number of criminal migrants we have in this country, thanks to Kamala Harris’ failed border policies, is more than twice the size of the United States Marine Corps,” he said, blaming the vice president for the “453,000 illegal immigrants” that exist in Arizona and the “425,000 criminal illegal aliens” that exist in the United States.

“Kamala Harris has rolled out the red carpet to every illegal alien. She’s offered to give them free healthcare benefits. She’s promised them to give them social security and Medicare, which would bankrupt those programs,” Vance went on. “Meanwhile, our guy is saying to the illegal aliens in this country, especially the criminal migrants, ‘Pack your bags because in three months you’re going back home,'” he added, referring to Trump.

Further hyping the crowd, the ex-prez's running mate declared, “Arizona, in three days, we're going to send a message: We don't want four more years of Kamala Harris' broken policies.” “Our message to Kamala Harris is: You're fired! Go back to San Francisco, where you belong,” he continued, adding, “We want prosperity for the American people.”