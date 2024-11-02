From Elon Musk to Kodak Black: Here's a list of celebs who have switched their allegiances ahead of crucial US election

Ahead of the most significant and most awaited US elections, several celebrities and business tycoons like Elon Musk, Taylor Swift and Mark Cuban have declared their support either for GOP presidential candidate Donald Trump or his Democratic rival Kamala Harris. US election: Celebrity endorsements can encourage more people to cast ballots, but their impact on Tuesday's election results may be little, as per political strategists.

Several celebrities have already changed their allegiances as the historic elections are all set to take place on November 5.

According to Brett Buerck, CEO of Majority Strategies, the Harris and Trump campaigns definitely want the endorsement of celebrities since it assists to brand their candidates and highlight their strengths and mitigate their weaknesses. “Having the support of younger, more glamorous Hollywood influencers creates an illusion of vitality,” stated the CEO of a nationwide Republican consulting firm that has been involved in presidential campaigns for over thirty years.

Bruce Springsteen, Taylor Swift, and Beyoncé have publicly backed Democrats and contender Harris, followed by Kodak Black, Ana Navarro, Nicky Jam, and Arnold Schwarzenegger.

Also Read: Loosing 2024 election is not an option for Donald Trump: ‘He could go to jail’

Republican mainstays like Hulk Hogan, Kid Rock, and Waka Flocka have joined Elon Musk, Amber Rose, Zachary Levy, and Brittany Mahomes.

Celebrity endorsements can encourage more people to cast ballots, but their impact on Tuesday's election results may be little, as per political strategists.

[Most] people who are impressed by these celebrities have already picked a side and put their jersey on for their candidate, Buerck stated, adding that he sees "no evidence" that Brittany Mahomes will be the decisive factor in "saving your version of Democracy.”

Trump Campaign

Elon Musk

Despite declaring in March that he would not be contributing to either presidential contender, Billionaire Elon Musk has donated around $120 million to a pro-Trump Super PAC and raffled off $1 million to swing state voters. He has emerged as one of Trump's most prominent and vociferous backers.

Musk voted for Obama in 2008 and 2012 and 2022, when he declared that Trump should “sail off into the sunset” since he was too elderly to be president.

Amber Rose

Amber Rose, the 40-year-old model who referred to Trump as "such an idiot" in an interview with The Cut prior to the 2016 election, has taken a U-turn this election. She has declared her support for Trump.

Appearing on Candace Owens' podcast earlier this year, she said that she has taken the decision after being suggested by her rapper ex-husband Wiz Khalifa to be open about her political views.

Zachary Levy

After RFK Jr dropped out from the presidential race, Zachary Levy joined Team Trump.

Speaking at a Trump event in Michigan on September 28, the actor declared, “I stand with Bobby... I stand with everyone else who is standing with President Trump.”

Brittany Mahomes

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes' wife, Brittany Mahomes, liked a Trump Instagram post in August that declared the GOP candidate would "end inflation" and “keep men out of women's sports.”

Mahomes' decision caused uproar and raised rumors that she was voting red.

Harris Campaign

Arnold Schwarzenegger

Arnold Schwarzenegger, a Republican and California governor, declared his support for Harris on Wednesday.

“You don’t recognize our country. And you are right to be furious,” The 77-year-old former wrote on X, stating that he cannot endorse Trump.

Also Read: Looking to move abroad from US? Here's a list of top five most popular countries for Americans to move to in 2024

Kodak Black

In 2016, Kodak Black, a 27-year-old Haitian rapper, backed Trump. However, Trump lost the rapper's support following remarks he made at a debate in September about Haitian immigrants consuming pets like dogs and cats.

Nicky Jam

Nicky Jam, the 43-year-old Latin musician, announced that he was abandoning his support for Trump after comedian Tony Hinchcliffe referred to Puerto Rico as a “floating island of garbage” during Trump's event at Madison Square Garden last weekend.

In a Spanish-language video shared to his 44 million Instagram followers, he declared that Puerto Rico deserves respect.

Ana Navarro

Ana Navarro, the 52-year-old co-host of “The View,” left communist Nicaragua as a young kid and identified herself as a Republican for several years.

In August, she hosted the Democratic National Convention and narrated her story. She claimed in a video on X that she was a young refugee girl who had left communism and had “found freedom, found opportunity, found a home in America.”

She said it's such an incredible opportunity for her to be able to stand on that stage and contribute to “my girl, Kamala”.