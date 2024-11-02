US Election Astrology prediction: What astro stars say about Kamala

As the US presidential election enthusiasm grows in the U.S., astrologers are examining the stars to forecast potential developments in the political landscape. Astrologer Francesca Oddie explains to ELLE UK, “You can't predict the unpredictable, but I think that people are really underestimating the power of being born at a lunar eclipse, which Trump was.” She also mentions that while many astrologers say Kamala will win because they wish for her to win, an analysis of their charts indicates that it’s not that straightforward. What astro stars say about Kamala Harris election prediction.(Hindustan Times)

Also Read Will the Stars Align for a Political Shake-Up? Helena Woods Predicts U.S. Presidential Election

Why Kamala Harris may win the US presidential election?

According to astrological beliefs, Kamala Harris was born during a full moon on October 20, 1964, making her a Libra and a skilled politician. Her moon sign is Aries, reflecting her strong and assertive nature, and her rising sign is Gemini. In contrast, Donald Trump was born during a full moon in June 1946, making his sun sign Gemini and his moon sign Sagittarius.

The expert finds it interesting that Harris and Trump were born under full moons, suggesting they have large personalities, aspirations, and goals. They also share a connection to Jupiter, a planet associated with luck and wisdom, in their North Node. However, she emphasizes that their astrological placements make it difficult to predict the election outcome. She notes that the stars suggest something unexpected may happen during the election, but it’s unclear what that will be.

In astrology, a person’s midheaven sign indicates their public image and career success. Currently, Trump’s midheaven has Uranus, a planet related to governance and success, while Harris has Saturn in her midheaven. Saturn represents challenges and delays, indicating that she faces difficulties in achieving her goals. This placement may explain why Biden left the race and how quickly she became a nominee, highlighting that her journey has had setbacks. However, this does not mean that success is impossible for her.

Disclaimer: Reader's discretion is advised