Will the Stars Align for a Political Shake-Up? Helena Woods Predicts U.S. Presidential Election

BySoumi Pyne
Oct 15, 2024 06:45 PM IST

Astrologer and TikTok content creator Helena Woods, known for her political predictions, has made a prediction about the U.S. Presidential Election. Let's read.

The 2024 U.S presidential election has been full of surprises. First, President Joe Biden dropped out last minute, and Kamala Harris took his place as the Democratic candidate. Then, there were two failed assassination attempts on Donald Trump, adding even more chaos to an already unusual election cycle.

U.S. Presidential Election by Astrologer Helena Woods.(Hindustan Times)
U.S. Presidential Election by Astrologer Helena Woods.(Hindustan Times)

According to an astrologer who has been right about elections before, there may be another unexpected twist waiting to happen before the election is over. Given how unpredictable things have been, this prediction suggests we should expect more surprises.

US Election Predictions by Astrologer Helena Woods

Astrologer and TikTok content creator Helena Woods, known for her political predictions, accurately foresaw Joe Biden dropping out of the 2024 presidential race. Recently, she made a new prediction, hinting that something surprising will happen before the election concludes.

Her prediction aligns with the overall uncertainty that has surrounded this election season, suggesting more twists and turns may be in store.

Also Read How the last eclipse season of 2024 will affect each zodiac sign? Find what the stars have in store for you

Helena Woods has made multiple correct forecasts about the 2024 election. One of her notable predictions was Joe Biden stepping down from the presidential race, which paved the way for Kamala Harris to become the Democratic nominee. Before Biden dropped out, Woods said astrology indicated a major shift or ending in his life, and her prediction came true.

She also foresaw a connection between Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and Donald Trump long before RFK Jr. endorsed Trump after leaving the race. Woods speculated that even if RFK Jr. didn't win, his influence could play a role in Trump's presidency.

Recently, Woods predicted another significant shake-up in the election, possibly around October 17, 2024, suggesting a challenging time for Trump and a major pivot for Harris. Although it remains to be seen whether this prediction will come true, her previous accuracy gives weight to her forecast, implying that America could witness another dramatic political event.

