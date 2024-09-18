How the last eclipse season of 2024 will affect each zodiac sign? Find what the stars have in store for you

The second eclipse season 2024 runs from September 2 to October 16, 2024. During this time, powerful surprises, changes, and transformations will affect each zodiac sign. The fall eclipse season's horoscopes will guide you through these shifts and what they mean for you. Read how the last eclipse season of 2024 will affect each zodiac sign

Aries: The fall eclipse season helps you reconnect with yourself and gain emotional clarity. You've learned a lot this year, and these lessons are making you feel more confident. As Mars moves into Cancer, be prepared for sudden shifts in your plans. Stay patient and organized as you tackle new challenges.

Taurus: Fall eclipse season will encourage you to take better care of yourself and set clear boundaries. In October, you'll focus more on your goals and find time to rest. Use the wisdom you've gained to face new challenges and take charge of your life.

Gemini: The eclipse in September highlights your career growth. You'll see how your hard work is paying off and how valuable connections are helping you. During the solar eclipse, you'll notice even more progress and support in your professional life.

Cancer: With Mars in your sign, you’re starting a new phase with more responsibilities. The September eclipse will give you valuable insights, and the October eclipse will remind you to focus on stability at home before seeking success in public.

Leo: This eclipse season is about discovering your true power. The September eclipse will help you understand your personal growth, while the October eclipse will boost your social connections and confidence in sharing your ideas.

Virgo: The September eclipse will highlight your progress and the skills you've developed. By October, you'll have the confidence and support needed to turn your dreams into reality. Expect to feel energized and ready to succeed.

Libra: The September eclipse sets a new pace for you, helping you plan for the future. By October, you'll revisit important lessons and see how far you've come. Your independence and leadership will shine during this time.

Scorpio: Use the September eclipse to trust your creative process and appreciate your partner if you're in a relationship. The October eclipse will bring healing and encourage you to focus on self-care and meditation.

Sagittarius: The September eclipse sets the stage for significant changes, and the October eclipse will help you reflect on your progress. Find balance between your personal life and career, and celebrate your achievements along the way.

Capricorn: With Pluto back in your sign, you'll find new opportunities and motivation. The Solar eclipse on October 2 may emphasize the importance of maintaining good relationships and peace. Listen to others and keep your social connections strong.

Aquarius: The lunar eclipse brings creative inspiration, and the Solar eclipse highlights romance and friendships. Use this time to enhance your meaningful relationships and reflect on your personal growth.

Pisces: The Lunar eclipse in your sign is a powerful time for self-healing and embracing new beginnings. You’ll find emotional empowerment and a fresh start as you continue to make positive changes in your financial and personal life.