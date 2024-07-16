Amber Rose slams American media for ‘lying’ about Donald Trump at RNC: Watch

Amber Rose, model and rapper, surprised audiences by endorsing Donald Trump at the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee on Monday, also criticizing the media for its portrayal of the former president. Rapper & Influencer Amber Rose speaks on stage on the first day of the Republican National Convention at the Fiserv Forum on July 15, 2024 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. (Photo by CHIP SOMODEVILLA / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)(Getty Images via AFP)

“I’m here tonight to tell you, no matter your political background, that the best chance we have to give our babies a better life is to elect Donald Trump president of the United States,” Rose hailed from the stage.

“I’m no politician and I don’t wanna be, but I do care about the truth, and the truth is that the media has lied to us about Donald Trump. I know this because for a long time, I believed those lies.”

ALSO READ| Biden says his mental acuity is ‘pretty damn good,’ scolds NBC host over debate disaster question: ‘What’s up with you?’

“I believed the left-wing propaganda that Donald Trump was a racist,” Rose confessed, explaining that she eventually watched “all the rallies” and met many of his “red hat-wearing supporters.”

“I realized Donald Trump and his supporters don’t care if you’re Black, white, gay or straight. It’s all love. These are my people. This is where I belong.”

‘American families were better when Donald Trump was president’

The rapper concluded, “The left told me to hate Trump and even worse, to hate the other side — the people who support him. When you cut through the lies, you realize the truth: American families were better when Donald Trump was president. We were safer, wealthier, and stronger.”

Rose was one of several notable speakers at the RNC on Monday endorsing Trump, including Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott, and Alabama Sen. Katie Britt.

Another notable speaker at the convention was Sean O'Brien, who marked a historic moment as the first Teamsters president at the Republican National Convention Despite Big Labor's traditional association with the Democratic Party, O 'Brien criticized the current situation that American workers as they are have taken

ALSO READ| JD Vance reveals what Trump said on phone call informing him about running mate selection: ‘You’re the guy who can…’

O’Brien stated, “The American people aren’t stupid. They know the system is broken. We all know how Washington is run. Working people have no chance of winning this fight. That’s why I’m here today, because I refuse to keep doing the same things my predecessors did.”