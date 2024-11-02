Loosing 2024 election is not an option for Donald Trump: ‘He could go to jail’

For most candidates, losing a presidential election is a major setback, but for Donald Trump, the stakes are especially personal and severe. Former US President Donald Trump during a campaign event at the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, US, on Friday, Nov. 1, 2024. Photographer: Jim Vondruska/Bloomberg(Bloomberg)

As November 5 approaches, Trump’s future hangs in the balance, with the potential outcomes being a return to the presidency or facing serious legal repercussions, including possible prison time.

Should he win, he would become the first president with a criminal record to assume office, controlling not only the highest executive power but also access to nuclear codes. However, a loss could bring more courtroom trials and perhaps even imprisonment.

Historian and Trump biographer Gwenda Blair told The Guardian how Trump has long crafted a public image of invincibility. “He branded himself as the guy who gets away with it,” Blair said, adding, “he is facing a lot of moments of reckoning. He could go to jail. He could end up considerably less wealthy than he is. No matter what happens, and no matter whether he wins or loses, there will be a reckoning over his health. Death, ill health, dementia – those are things even he can’t escape.”

Over the decades, Trump has often tested legal and ethical boundaries

In the 1970s, he and his father were sued by the Justice Department for alleged racial discrimination in their apartment rentals against Black applicants.

Later, in the 1990s and early 2000s, several of Trump’s casino and real estate ventures, including the Trump Plaza and Taj Mahal, faced financial difficulties and filed for bankruptcy, testing his reputation as a successful businessman.

The legal challenges continued into the 2000s with Trump University, a real estate training business that was sued for alleged fraud and false advertising. In 2016, he settled the case for $25 million without admitting any fault.

Yet, as the nation heads to the polls, the possibility of losing looms large, not only politically but personally for Trump. A victory would grant him another chance to shape American politics, while a defeat could subject him to legal challenges that may finally hold him accountable for his past actions.

This November, the results of this election could define the limits of his enduring belief that he can surely “get away with it.”