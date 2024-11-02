Old Donald Trump audio joking about ‘obligation’ to sleep with Miss Universe resurfaces ahead of the election

An old audio clip from 2010 of former US President Donald Trump and radio host Howard Stern has recently resurfaced just days before this year's presidential election. Trump is already facing severe backlash over calling Rep.Liz Cheney a “radical war hawk,” “very dumb,” a “stupid person” and “the moron.” Former US President Donald Trump during a campaign event at the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, US, on Friday, Nov. 1, 2024. Photographer: Jim Vondruska/Bloomberg(Bloomberg)

In the interview, Trump, who then owned the Miss Universe pageant, spoke about inspecting contestants' dressing rooms before the events began. He remarked on how, as the pageant owner, he could enter these private spaces to ensure “everything is ok” while the women were undressed, describing how he “sort of get[s] away with things like that.”

Stern grills Trump on pageant contestants: ‘conflict of interest?’

Stern then asked Trump if he had been intimate with any contestants. “You’re not the type that would say no,” Stern said. “You see a beautiful woman, you want to have that. You’re a guy who likes to have everything, right?” Radio co-host Robin Quivers interjected, suggesting this could be “misconstrued” as inappropriate.

“Conflict? I don’t see it as a conflict,” Stern responded. Trump then conceded, “It could be a conflict of interest. But you know, it’s the kind of thing you worry about later. You tend to think about the conflict a little later on.”

The tone turned even more unsettling when Stern continued with a racially insensitive remark, calling them “foreign” contestants and making inappropriate suggestions about them offering favours to win the pageant crown. Trump replied, “What you could also say is as the owner of the pageant it’s your obligation to do that.”

Stern, pressing Trump further, asked, “So you have done that?” Trump initially hesitated before recounting his backstage access, “Well. I’ll tell ya, the funniest is I’ll go backstage before a show and everyone’s getting dressed and ready and everything else. And no men are anywhere. And I’m allowed to go in because I’m the owner of the pageant and therefore I’m inspecting it… ‘Is everything ok?’ and they’re standing there with no clothes on. ‘Is everybody ok?’ and you see these incredible looking women. And so I sort of get away with things like that.”