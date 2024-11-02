Donald Trump and Jeffrey Epstein allegedly ‘placed bets on who'd sleep with’ this gorgeous Royal

Author and journalist Michael Wolff has claimed in his podcast Jeffrey Epstein and Donald Trump had once “placed bets on who'd sleep with Princess Diana.” Michael Wolff has stirred controversy by alleging a competitive relationship between Jeffrey Epstein and Donald Trump over Princess Diana.(File Images)

Wolff, who has chronicled Trump’s life in multiple books, alleged that the two were engrossed in a competition over who could sleep with more women. The timeline we were notiing here is when Diana was married to the Prince, now King Charles III, and was one of the most famous women in the world.

Wolff cited she represented an unattainable “get” for Epstein and Trump, which only intensified their interest.

“Diana and the royal family seemed to represent some ultimate 'get' for Epstein and Trump, and an ultimate competition,” Wolff explained. He suggested that both men, fueled by their “sex-obsessed” lifestyle, believed “they could sleep with any woman they wanted to, including a princess.”

“At that moment in time, Diana was the world's most famous woman. There was no greater 1980 status symbol,” the author stated

Wolff exposes Trump's alleged relationship with Epstein

Wolff also shared audio from a 2017 interview in which Epstein described Trump’s White House dynamics. “His people fight each other,” Epstein reportedly said, “and then he [Trump] poisons the well outside.” The interview was conducted in a Manhattan restaurant. Although Trump’s team has since claimed he distanced himself from Epstein, Wolff painted a different picture of their early years, alleging they were close friends with a shared interest in wealth, status, and women.

The author claims the men’s friendship started in the 1980s and involved competitive behaviour, with Epstein allegedly remarking that Trump lacked “scruples.” Wolff also alleged, “I think they saw themselves as embodying this moment, which was money, women, and status,” and added, “We now see Epstein as the sexual monster. But certainly, at least in Epstein's telling, he and Trump were, in this regard, brothers in arms.”

Trump, however, publicly distanced himself from Epstein after allegations of sexual abuse emerged and stated in 2019 that he and Epstein had not spoken in 15 years, saying, “I’m not a fan.”

Trump's team also refuted the claim, citing the author is trying to influence the upcoming election. “Michael Wolff is a disgraced writer who routinely fabricates lies in order to sell fiction books because he clearly has no morals or ethics,” stated Trump campaign communications director Steven Cheung.

“He waited until days before the election to make outlandish false smears all in an effort to engage in blatant election interference on behalf of Kamala Harris. He's a failed journalist that is resorting to lying for attention.”