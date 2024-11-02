Danish citizen claims he voted for Trump in US election, exposes a big loophole in the system

The voter identification requirements vary across the states and the debate on the issue boils with the elections just around the corner. A vast disparity has been observed within voter ID requirements across the states during the US elections. While some states struggle with photo IDs others do not even require one to gain access to the polls. A Danish user on X made a sarcastic comment about the same in one of their recent posts which left some netizens gasping and others in splits. Danish user's take on the lax ID requirements in some states exemplified the heated debate over voter ID requirement disparity. Photographer: Ian Maule/Bloomberg(Bloomberg)

Danish citizen quips about loophole in US election

The X user from Denmark shared a picture of a ballot paper with their vote marked for Donald Trump. The user wrote alongside the picture, “I am Danish but the USA doesn’t require voter ID so figured I would vote for Trump while I'm on vacation here. Kind regards.” The user subtly emphasised this massive loophole in the US election system given some states do not require any ID from citizens before casting their vote. They added, “For legal reasons, this is a joke.”

The states have been divided into three categories of voter ID requirements which include strict photo ID states where voters must present specific forms of photo identification to vote. This is followed by non-photo ID states where voters are asked for photo ID but can usually provide an alternative form of identification or sign an affidavit if they don’t have it. The last one is the no ID-required states where voters do not need to present any form of ID to vote.

Similar comments were made earlier where a user posted a similar quote along with a look-a-like picture of the ballot paper. The only difference was they were a citizen of Canada.

Netizens react to the Danish voters’ post

A user on X replied to the Danish user's post and wrote, “500k views you’re gonna get perma banned from America.” A second user quipped, “I voted 36 times in 8 different swing states.” A third user wrote, “You should have entered US illegally if you want to vote.”

Another user wrote, “it's crazy... not even in the third world shit like this happens....no ID to vote !!!!!” while one user wrote, “I got my great grandfather who passed in 2003 to vote. Bring your family with you everyone!” A user wrote, “Thanks mate. Enjoy your vacation. If you stop anywhere else that has the polls open you’re more than welcome to vote again.”