Who is Liz Cheney? Trump fantasise her being shot during chat with Tucker Carlson

Donald Trump has the latest violent fantasy days before elections and features Liz Cheney. During a recent campaign appearance, the former president fantasised about the attorney being shot in the face. He also called her a “radical war hawk”. His remark resulted in massive outrage and backlash from the netizens. Donald Trump recently made violent remarks about Liz Cheney, suggesting she should be shot. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque(REUTERS)

Who is Liz Cheney?

Liz is a 58-year-old attorney and former republican politician. She served as a former congresswoman from Wyoming who served in the U.S. House of Representatives from 2017 to 2023. She is known for her strong conservative views and for being a vocal critic of Trump. Previously she was a supporter of the Republican presidential nominee, however, this support went for a toss after the January 6 Capitol attack.

Liz is the daughter of former Vice President Dick Cheney, according to Britannica. She has co-authored three books with her father: his autobiography My Time: A Personal and Political Memoir (2011), Exceptional: Why the World Needs a Powerful America (2015), and Heart: An American Medical Odyssey (2013), the latter written with her father’s heart surgeon.

In 2023, she published her own memoir, Oath and Honor: A Memoir and a Warning, which details the January 6th attack, its causes, and its aftermath.

What was Trump’s violent fantasy about Liz Cheney?

Trump joined conservative broadcaster, Tucker Carlson on Thursday night at an event in Glendale, Arizona. He criticised the Iraq war, highlighting Cheney’s decision to pardon Scooter Libby, who was convicted of lying to investigators in 2007.

He then took a jab at his daughter Liz as he said, “His daughter is a very dumb individual, very dumb. She’s a radical war hawk.” Trump added, “Let’s put her with a rifle standing there with nine barrels shooting at her. Let’s see how she feels about it. You know when the guns are trained on her face,” as reported by The Independent.

He also criticised the government officials before one final blow at Liz. The former president said, “They’re all war hawks when they’re sitting in Washington in a nice building saying, ‘Oh, gee, well, let’s send 10,000 troops right into the mouth of the enemy.” He continued “But she’s a stupid person. And I used to have meetings with a lot of people and she always wanted to go to war with people.”

Netizens were infuriated with Trup's violent comment as one user wrote on X, “As a woman I do not tolerate threats against other women, I stand with Liz Cheney. Trump is not fit for office.” A second user wrote, “Isn't it the mark of a true Coward to threaten a Woman?” A third user wrote, “As a man and an American I DO NOT tolerate threats against women…Anyone for that matter!!! I stand with Liz and all who are threatened by weak men who feel they are entitled to make threats and try to exhibit dominance over anyone…”