Menu Explore
Search Search
Saturday, Nov 02, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Who is Liz Cheney? Trump fantasise her being shot during chat with Tucker Carlson

ByBhavika Rathore
Nov 02, 2024 11:28 AM IST

Donald Trump made violent remarks about Liz Cheney, fantasising about her being shot in the face.

Donald Trump has the latest violent fantasy days before elections and features Liz Cheney. During a recent campaign appearance, the former president fantasised about the attorney being shot in the face. He also called her a “radical war hawk”. His remark resulted in massive outrage and backlash from the netizens.

Donald Trump recently made violent remarks about Liz Cheney, suggesting she should be shot. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque(REUTERS)
Donald Trump recently made violent remarks about Liz Cheney, suggesting she should be shot. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque(REUTERS)

Also Read: US election in numbers: Who won the donation race, Kamala Harris or Donald Trump?

Who is Liz Cheney?

Liz is a 58-year-old attorney and former republican politician. She served as a former congresswoman from Wyoming who served in the U.S. House of Representatives from 2017 to 2023. She is known for her strong conservative views and for being a vocal critic of Trump. Previously she was a supporter of the Republican presidential nominee, however, this support went for a toss after the January 6 Capitol attack.

Liz is the daughter of former Vice President Dick Cheney, according to Britannica. She has co-authored three books with her father: his autobiography My Time: A Personal and Political Memoir (2011), Exceptional: Why the World Needs a Powerful America (2015), and Heart: An American Medical Odyssey (2013), the latter written with her father’s heart surgeon.

In 2023, she published her own memoir, Oath and Honor: A Memoir and a Warning, which details the January 6th attack, its causes, and its aftermath.

Also Read: Melania Trump leaves NYC with son Barron for next ‘big move’ ahead of the US elections

What was Trump’s violent fantasy about Liz Cheney?

Trump joined conservative broadcaster, Tucker Carlson on Thursday night at an event in Glendale, Arizona. He criticised the Iraq war, highlighting Cheney’s decision to pardon Scooter Libby, who was convicted of lying to investigators in 2007.

He then took a jab at his daughter Liz as he said, “His daughter is a very dumb individual, very dumb. She’s a radical war hawk.” Trump added, “Let’s put her with a rifle standing there with nine barrels shooting at her. Let’s see how she feels about it. You know when the guns are trained on her face,” as reported by The Independent.

He also criticised the government officials before one final blow at Liz. The former president said, “They’re all war hawks when they’re sitting in Washington in a nice building saying, ‘Oh, gee, well, let’s send 10,000 troops right into the mouth of the enemy.” He continued “But she’s a stupid person. And I used to have meetings with a lot of people and she always wanted to go to war with people.”

Netizens were infuriated with Trup's violent comment as one user wrote on X, “As a woman I do not tolerate threats against other women, I stand with Liz Cheney. Trump is not fit for office.” A second user wrote, “Isn't it the mark of a true Coward to threaten a Woman?” A third user wrote, “As a man and an American I DO NOT tolerate threats against women…Anyone for that matter!!! I stand with Liz and all who are threatened by weak men who feel they are entitled to make threats and try to exhibit dominance over anyone…”

Read breaking news, latest...
See more
Read breaking news, latest updates from United States on topics related to US Election, politics, crime, along with national affairs. Stay up to date with news developments on Kamala Harris,Donald Trump,and Joe Biden
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, November 02, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On
// // //