Melania Trump leaves NYC with son Barron for next ‘big move’ ahead of the US elections

Melania Trump is making moves just in time for the U.S. elections! On Friday, she was spotted packing up an impressive collection of Louis Vuitton luggage outside Trump Tower in NYC. With her son Barron by her side, who is a freshman at NYU, the duo was reportedly leaving for a trip to South Florida. This unexpected move comes as Melania has mostly stayed out of the campaign spotlight, so her return for Election Night festivities has everyone talking. Whether Barron will attend the event remains a mystery. (FILES) Former US President Donald Trump and his son Barron Trump attend the funeral of former first lady Melania Trump's mother Amalija Knavs,(AFP)

Barron and Melania Trump load up luggage in NYC

On November 1, the Post reported that the former First Lady, who recently made headlines at Trump’s Madison Square Garden rally—where the couple was seen dancing, kissing, and hugging—was spotted jetting off to Florida with their son Barron. Melania was seen loading several garment bags adorned with the presidential seal into a black SUV outside Trump Tower in Midtown. Some of the luxury luggage was even carelessly tossed into the back of the packed vehicle. Melania moved to NYC after their son Barron got into NYU’s Stern School of Business.

The former First Lady is confirmed to participate in the Election Night festivities at the Palm Beach County Convention Center, which is just a short drive from Mar-a-Lago. This comes on the heels of a recent assassination attempt on her husband that security quickly handled. It’s interesting to see her back in the spotlight after largely stepping back from the political scene this election cycle.

During Trump’s first term, she was much more involved, but now she’s been keeping things low-key. This will be her consecutive appearance in a row, following the AI Smith dinner, where she mostly kept the stoned facial expression and MSG rally. Not to mention, she was also at the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee, just days after that dramatic incident in Butler, Pennsylvania, though she didn’t take the stage to speak.

Trump campaign to host election night party

The voting for the 2024 General Election started on Monday, October 21, and will go on until Sunday, November 3. On Election Night, Tuesday, November 5, Donald J. Trump's team is throwing a watch party in West Palm Beach. This is different from before since they usually had watch parties at Trump's Palm Beach club during the 2022 elections and Super Tuesday.

Trump and Harris are tied in the latest national surveys, especially in seven important states. A recent CBS survey shows Harris just beating Trump by a tiny bit, with 50% of people who might vote for her and 49% for Trump. This is a drop from when she was leading by a little over half to half. At the same time, an ABC News/Ipsos survey has Harris leading by a little over half to half again, thanks to her solid backing from women voters.