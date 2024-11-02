Elon Musk responds to Tim Walz calling him a ‘gay guy’ at rally: ‘To be honest, I…’

As the election countdown hits the final stretch, tensions are running high among candidates, especially in key swing states, including Wisconsin and Pennsylvania, among others. At a campaign stop in Detroit, Minnesota Governor Tim Walz stirred the pot by referring to Elon Musk as a "gay guy" while discussing billionaires and their influence. Elon Musk is seen during the final match between Italy's Jannik Sinner and Taylor Fritz of the U.S. REUTERS/Mike Segar(REUTERS)

Musk, who has been actively campaigning for Republican candidate Donald Trump, instantly came back with a response after Walz's comment drew backlash. With Vice President Kamala Harris hosting a star-studded rally in Milwaukee the same day, the political stakes couldn't be higher.

Tim Walz calls Elon Musk a ‘gay guy’

Kamala Harris’s running mate, Tim Walz, inadvertently sparked a social media stir after tossing Elon Musk into the political ring while discussing billionaires’ roles in elections. “That guy, that gay guy,” Walz joked, chuckling, “Michigan knows that word.” He added, “Look, that dude got a tax cut…”

With the election clock ticking down to the final four days, Tim Walz was touring through Michigan’s vital “blue wall.” He rubbed elbows with Black community leaders, rallied the Union troops in Detroit, and fired up supporters in Flint.

Minnesota Governor Tim Walz, in his low-key fashion, didn’t forget to throw some jabs at his Republican rival Donald Trump, and his connections with billionaire Elon Musk. He criticised Trump's proposal for sweeping tariffs on imports to boost U.S. manufacturing. Walz pointed out the irony of Trump's age, suggesting that at 78, he should understand the implications of tariffs, stating, “You would have thought in his nearly 80 years on the planet, he could have learned what a damn tariff was and how it worked.”

Elon Musk responds

"I have no problem being called gay, to be honest," the Tesla owner didn’t waste a second to respond to Walz's remark, taking to X to give a brief reply.

The comment sparked fury among Trump and Musk fans, who slammed Walz for his words. “The weird gay guy calling other people weird and gay is… interesting,” one user quipped. “It’s not a problem to be gay. Why does he think it’s such a problem? Does he have something to hide?” another added.

“Tim Walz calling Elon Musk gay is the funniest thing I’ve ever heard. Like, Tim isn’t wearing his wife’s heels and dresses while she pegs him. Sir, the call is coming from inside the house with those jazz hands. 😂" Another comment noted, “He’s calling Elon Musk gay, yet Musk has 11 children that are biologically his and supports everyone. I wonder if he’s calling him gay for being happy?” One user criticized, “Walz just used 'gay' as a slur and not in its correct context. Where's the outrage from liberals? I thought people couldn't use the word 'gay' as a joke anymore.”

The Harris-Walz campaign has not yet responded to the allegations. Meanwhile, Vice President Kamala Harris is holding a campaign rally in Milwaukee, featuring artists like Cardi B, Glorilla, Flo Milli, and more. Former President Donald Trump also makes his way back to Milwaukee’s Fiserv Forum where Republican National Convention took place.