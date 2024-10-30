Elon Musk buys $35M Texas mansion for his 11 kids and their mothers including…: Report

After making political waves with team Trump, Elon Musk is making headlines with his latest real estate venture in Texas, reportedly acquiring a sprawling mansion designed for his big family including a tribe of 11 kids. This estate features a Tuscan-inspired design and ample space to accommodate Musk's blended family, which includes his ex-partners and their kids. It looks like the tech boss is trying to make a space where his younger kids can bond while dealing with the tricky parts of co-parenting. Elon Musk attended a rally for Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump(Getty Images via AFP)

Elon Musk buys $35M compound

Sources close to the Tesla founder revealed to the New York Times that Elon Musk has acquired a 14,400-square-foot mansion. Adjacent to this property is a six-bedroom mansion that he also purchased, according to public records. Musk reportedly intends for two of his children's mothers to reside in these neighbouring properties. This arrangement, he believes, will “let his younger children be a part of one another’s lives, and Mr. Musk could schedule time among them.”

Also read: Joe Rogan reveals two conditions demanded by Harris team for podcast interview; Elon Musk quips ‘I would definitely…’

Meanwhile, Musk resides in a third mansion located just ten minutes from his new property in Austin. According to the reports, one of the mothers, Shivon Zilis—an executive at Musk's brain technology company Neuralink, with whom he recently welcomed the 11th kid—has already moved into one of the homes with her children.

On the other hand, Claire Boucher, known as Grimes and the mother of three of Musk's children, also believed to be the second mother scheduled to shift in the house, is currently embroiled in a lengthy legal battle with him and has chosen to keep her distance for now.

How many kids and partners does Elon Musk have?

The Tesla founder is said to have 11 children, although some reports suggest there may be a twelfth, with three different partners—two exes and one current. He shares 2-year-old twins, Strider and Azure, with Shivon Zilis, along with a third child whose name has not yet been disclosed and was reportedly born earlier this year.

Meanwhile, singer Grimes, the mother of three of Musk's children, has a 4-year-old son named X AE A-XII, as well as a 2-year-old daughter, Exa Dark Sideræl, and a 2-year-old son, Techno Mechanicus. Both Musk and Grimes are embroiled in a legal battle surrounding the kids' custody. The former couple, who share a 17-year age difference, announced their separation in 2021, though they have since attempted to reconcile multiple times.

Also read: Did Elon Musk wear a MAGA hat with ‘Nazi font’ at a Trump rally?

In August 2023, Musk filed a lawsuit after Grimes moved to California with two of their children. Additionally, Grimes has publicly criticised Musk for remarks he made regarding his transgender daughter, Vivian Jenna Wilson.

Elon Musk shares five children with his first wife, Justine Wilson. The couple were married from 2000 to 2008. They welcomed twins Griffin and Vivian in 2004, followed by triplets Kai, Saxon, and Damian in 2006. Tragically, their first child, Nevada, passed away in 2002. While it's unclear if Musk's older children will be part of his new Texas compound, sources indicate that the property is large enough to accommodate them if they choose to visit.