Joe Rogan reveals two conditions demanded by Harris team for podcast interview; Elon Musk quips ‘I would definitely…’

After Joe Rogan's interview with Donald Trump took the internet by storm, the mega-popular podcaster made a surprising revelation, hinting that he would not be having Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris on his show ahead of 5 November election.. Joe Rogan said Harris' campaign made a number of demands, like they had requested that he visit her and that their conversation be limited to an hour.(YouTube)

In a statement on X, he said Harris' campaign made a number of demands, like they had requested that he visit her and that their conversation be limited to an hour.

“They offered a date for Tuesday, but I would have had to travel to her and they only wanted to do an hour. I strongly feel the best way to do it is in the studio in Austin,” Rogan stated, adding that the Harris campaign “has not passed on doing the podcast.”

“My sincere wish is to just have a nice conversation and get to know her as a human being. I really hope we can make it happen.”

Musk, netizens react to Rogan's tweet

Meanwhile, Elon Musk, the Tesla CEO and Trump supporter, replied to his post, saying, “Good clarification. I would definitely watch that podcast.”

“Trump did it on your terms. Which was fair. Harris should also. I suspect her campaign will use this as an excuse to avoid a real interview, and blame you for being unreasonable,” one X user chimed in.

“America deserves 3 hrs with Kamala and Joe Rogan unscripted. Hope it happens and she stops trying to dictate the terms. You have a format. It works. She should stop trying to change it. Just like America,” a second user commented.

Trump mocks Harris during three-hour-long interview with Rogan

His statement comes after Trump sat for a three-hour-long conversation in a studio interview with “The Joe Rogan Experience.”

The much awaited interview with the Republican nominee has received well over 37 million views on YouTube since airing.

Rogan's refusal to make concessions to Harris' team comes after rumors circulated that he had been negotiating a meeting with her for weeks, but they decided to end the discussion.

During his conversation with Trump, Rogan acknowledged that discussions to get Harris on his program were still in progress, but he gave no further details.

Trump took advantage of the situation, mocking his idea of Harris joining Rogan's program for a three-hour interview, which is standard procedure for guests.

“Can you imagine Kamala doing this show? She’s be laying on the floor” the ex-President stated. “If she did this kind of an interview with you, I hope she does, because it would be a mess. She’d be laying on the floor. Comatose. She’d be saying, ‘Call in the medics’.”

However, Rogan insisted that he hopes to have a “fine conversation” with her like a “human being”.