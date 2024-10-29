'He’s not Hitler’: Melania Trump tears into ‘terrible’ Democrat-led attacks against Donald; Harris-Walz campaign reacts

Melania Trump, the former First Lady, defended Donald Trump, denouncing the “terrible” Democratic-led accusations that her husband is a second Hitler. Donald Trump embraces Melania Trump during a rally at Madison Square Garden, in New York, U.S., October 27, 2024. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly/File Photo(REUTERS)

Appearing in an interview with Fox News' “Fox & Friends”, Melania asserted: “He's not Hitler,” claiming that he has been receiving immense support from all of his fans, who are rooting for him because they want to see successful America.

She further stressed that Trump loves his nation and wants to “make it successful.” “You know, he loves people and he wants to make this country great again,” she continued.

Melania's statement comes days after Democratic vice presidential candidate Tim Walz faced massive backlash for drawing a comparison between Trump's Madison Square Garden rally and an infamous pro-Nazi gathering that took place at the arena's former location 85 years ago.

Addressing the crowd inHenderson, Nevada, Walz remarked, “Donald Trump has this big rally going at Madison Square Garden.” “There is a clear parallel to a large rally that took place at Madison Square Garden in the 1930s.”

Republicans and the Trump team swiftly condemned the Walz's remarks, calling it a “shameful” attack.

Harris-Walz campaign co-chair reacts to Trump being called ‘fascist’ and ‘Hitler’

On Tuesday, Cedric Richmond, the co-chair of the Harris-Walz campaign, told “America's Newsroom” that “If you want to know why people call Trump Hitler, maybe you should start with JD Vance who did that.”

Richmond was alluding to Vance's accusations that Trump was an “idiot” and possibly “America's Hitler” before the 2016 election. Trump's VP candidate Vance has since stated that he was wrong about the former President.

According to Richmond, the term “Fascist” was a direct response to a question posed at a town hall, and Walz provided a very direct answer.

Targetting Trump, he said, Democrats will continue to concentrate on the American people, while the GOP leader will continue to focus on his targets to get revenge. “And that is the choice that voters are going to have to make.”