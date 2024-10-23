Tim Walz accuses Trump's ‘dips----’ billionaire ‘running mate' Elon Musk of buying an election at rally with Obama

Minnesota Governor Tim Walz was accompanied by former President Barack Obama at a rally in swing state Wisconsin on Tuesday, October 22, when he torched Elon Musk's position as Donald Trump's supposedly real running mate. Taking digs at the rival Republican side of the presidential race, the Democratic vice presidential candidate aimed sly hits at not only the Republican presidential hopeful, but also his passionate billionaire supporter, Elon Musk, and his VP pick, JD Vance. Former US President Barack Obama (R) smiles next to Minnesota Governor and Democratic vice presidential candidate Tim Walz after speaking during a campaign rally in support of Vice President and Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris, at Alliant Center in Madison, Wisconsin, on October 22, 2024. (AFP)

However, instead of directly attacking Trump, he jumped on to talk about his running mate. “Seriously? Where is Sen Vance?” Kamala Harris' vice presidential pick asked.

Tim Walz takes aim at Elon Musk overtaking JD Vance's post as Trump's running mate

“Elon's on that stage, jumping around, skipping like a dipsh*t – on these things,” he said, alluding to Tesla boss Elon Musk's recent appearance at a Trump rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, when he was seen enthusiastically greeting the crowd and jumping on the stage. The SpaceX pioneer also launched million-dollar giveaways to push for Trump's re-election campaign at a townhall event in Pennsylvania this past weekend.

“That guy is literally the richest man in the world, spending millions of dollars to help Donald Trump buy an election,” Walz continued as some eventgoers had already initiated the applause.

Earlier this October, Trump teased Musk taking on an active role in his potential administration. “He doesn't want to be in the Cabinet,” the former POTUS told Fox News anchor Maria Bartiromo. “He just wants to be in charge of cost-cutting.” Musk's presumed post as the “Secretary of Cost-Cutting” in case of a Trump victory at this year's election references the creation of a government efficiency commission. Per a Wall Street Journal report, the Republican candidate hinted at a “complete financial and performance audit of the entire federal government.”

Walz further alleged at the Wisconsin event that Trump was “promising corruption,” as he also wrote on his X/Twitter account, “There’s something cruel about a billionaire using people’s livelihoods as a political prop.” He went on, “Donald Trump’s agenda attacks the very workers he was cosplaying as.”

Ultimately, Walz doubled down on the vision of a Democratic victory on the November 5 Election Day. “Here's the good news, Madison,” he said on Tuesday. “Donald Trump is never going to be president. Elon Musk is never going to run anything.”