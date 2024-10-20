Elon Musk awards $1 million to a random person at townhall event

Tech billionaire and GOP megadonor Elon Musk is ready to pay up to a whopping $1 million every day to a person. The only catch here is that the individual must sign his pro-Trump America PAC petition and become a spokesperson for it until Election Day. Elon Musk gestures as he speaks at Life Center Church in Harrisburg, Pa., Saturday, Oct. 19, 2024.(AP)

The Tesla and SpaceX boss kicked off his daily million-dollar giveaways on Saturday, October 19, at a town hall in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania. “One of the challenges we’re having is like, well, how do we get people to know about this petition? Because the legacy media is— won’t report on it,” Musk said. “now about it? Well, this news, I think, is going to really fly.”

“We really want to get as many people as possible to sign this petition, so I have a surprise for you,” he announced. “And it's that we'll be awarding a million dollars randomly to people who have signed the petition. Every day, until the election.”

Following the crowd-rousing announcement, Musk instantly picked a random recipient of the prize to kick things off. The million-dollar cheque went to a self-proclaimed “big fan” of Musk, John Dreher, in the audience. “The only thing we ask for the million dollars is that you be a spokesperson for the petition,” he told the awardee.

The petition states, “The First and Second Amendments guarantee freedom of speech and the right to bear arms. By signing below, I am pledging my support for the First and Second Amendments.”

According to The Hill, the tech giant has personally pitched in at least $75 million to help re-elect former President Donald Trump through the political action committee.

This is a developing story. Please refresh for updates.