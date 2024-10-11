Swing States poll update: A race too close to call but it's advantage Trump

The latest Emerson College Polling/The Hill survey of key swing states is revealing a closely contested presidential race between Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump. With just under four weeks until the election, the polls indicate that both candidates are locked in a near tie Former U.S. President Donald Trump in New York City, U.S. May 30, 2024 and U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris in Washington, U.S., July 22, 2024 in a combination of file photos. (REUTERS)

Swing States Snapshot

The survey results show a tight race across the critical swing states:

In Arizona, Trump is leading with 49% support compared to Harris's 47%.

In a significant push for Republicans crucial states of Georgia, North Carolina, and Pennsylvania look to turn red with Trump holding a narrow lead of 49% to Harris's 48%.

Both the candidates have pulled out all stops to ensure a win in the key state of Pennsylvania, after Trump returned to Butler with Elon Musk Obama joined campaign trail to woo voters for Kamala.

However, in Michigan and Wisconsin both candidates are tied at 49%.

It's Nevada where Harris has an edge over Trump with 48% support to 47%.

Since the last round of polls three weeks ago, the numbers have shifted slightly. Harris gained ground in Georgia, Wisconsin, and Pennsylvania but lost support in Arizona and North Carolina. Trump saw a slight dip in Georgia and Nevada while gaining in Pennsylvania and North Carolina.

Demographic Divides and Union Influence

Emerson College Polling survey highlighted that Harris is outperforming President Biden's past performance with Asian and young voters but struggles with older voters and independents. Meanwhile, Trump has maintained steady support, particularly in states like Wisconsin, raising questions about whether he has reached his ceiling.

Union households have also emerged as a decisive factor:

In Michigan, union households favour Harris by 10 points (54% to 44%), while non-union households lean toward Trump (50% to 48%).

In Wisconsin, the union support for Harris is even stronger, with a 26-point lead (62% to 36%), but non-union households back Trump (52% to 46%).

In Pennsylvania, union households break for Trump (53% to 43%), while Harris holds a slight edge among non-union voters (49% to 48%).

A significant gender divide marks the support for both candidates, even as female voters are generally favouring Harris the male voters are leaning towards Trump.

Statewide Races and Key Issues

Economic concerns remain the top issue for voters in most states, with exceptions like Arizona, where immigration takes precedence for 30% of voters. This focus on the economy and immigration is expected to play a critical role as candidates make their final push to win over undecided voters.