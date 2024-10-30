Eric Trump heaps praises on 'world's most famous bachelor' Barron, warns his teen sibling about girls

Donald Trump's son Eric Trump has issued an advise for his younger brother, Barron Trump, who has became the subject of public fascination since turning 18 and joining New York University. Giving a girl advice to his brother, Eric dubbed Barron as “the most watched person” and the most wanted “bachelor in the world right now.”(REUTERS)

Ivana Marie Trump, the mother of Ivanka Trump, Eric Trump and Donald Trump Jr., was first wife of Donald Trump, while Barron is the only child of Melania with the ex-president.

Speaking to Daily Mail, Eric called Barron “the world's most famous bachelor.”

He recalled that life was simpler for him and his 46-year-old brother Don Jr. when they were at Barron's stage -- several years before their father's victory in the 2016 presidential election.

Notably, Trump's 18-year-old youngest son Barron has captured the public's attention, mostly due to his father and mother's ability to keep him out of the bright limelight.

Also Read: Barron Trump’s humble four-word answer when asked what his life has been like

Eric Trump warns Barron: ‘There are a lot of eyes on you’

Giving a girl advice to his brother, Eric dubbed Barron as “the most watched person” and the most wanted “bachelor in the world right now.”

“I'm really lucky, when I was a bachelor we had a lot of attention but not quite the attention that he'll have - especially if in 12 days we win,” he continued, suggesting Barron to “just be careful.”

With a smile on his face, he quipped, “There are a lot of eyes on you.”

He praised Barron, calling him a “great and smart” child who behaves himself wonderfully. He has received a good upbringing and will have a bright future, Eric said.

Eric also discussed the teen's enthusiasm in the presidential campaign and how he has been assisting Trump in reaching younger population

“He's done a great job pushing some of the youth podcasts - and I've pushed the hell out of podcasts because I think traditional media is dying around the world,” he said.

In a recent appearance on podcasts with comedian Theo Von and businessman Patrick Bet-David, Trump informed that Barron recommended them to him.