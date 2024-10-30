White House jumps to defend Biden ridiculing Trump fans as ‘garbage; fumed Republicans say 'There's no way to spin it'

US President Joe Biden on Tuesday mocked GOP presidential candidate Donald Trump's supporters as “garbage”, sending the White House into a frenzy. Soon after Joe Biden's remarks garnered backlash from Donald Trump's supporters, White House spokesperson Andrew Bates clarified that the US President “referred to the hateful rhetoric at the Madison Square Garden rally as ‘garbage’.(REUTERS)

During his speech to a Latino advocacy organisation, the incumbent POTUS made an embarrassing blunder that immediately brought back memories of Hillary Clinton's notorious 2016 characterisation of Trump voters as “deplorables.”

“Just the other day, a speaker at his (Trump's) rally called Puerto Rico a “floating island of garbage”,” the 81-year-old Biden reminded a Latino advocacy group, referring to a comic at Trump’s Madison Square Garden rally.

He called Puerto Rican “good, decent honorable people.”

“'The only garbage I see floating out there is his supporters, his, his demonization of Latinos is unconscionable, and it's un-American. It's totally contrary to everything we've done, everything we've been.”

White House defends Biden as Republicans blast him

Soon after Biden's remarks garnered backlash from Trump's supporters, White House spokesperson Andrew Bates clarified that the US President “referred to the hateful rhetoric at the Madison Square Garden rally as ‘garbage’.”

Following the uproar, Biden himself clarified his remarks on social media.

Taking to X, he wrote: “Earlier today I referred to the hateful rhetoric about Puerto Rico spewed by Trump’s supporter at his Madison Square Garden rally as garbage—which is the only word I can think of to describe it.” Claiming that Trump's “demonization of Latinos is unconscionable”, he asserted, the former president's remarks at campaign rally “don’t reflect who we are as a nation.”

Republicans promptly hit back at Biden over for calling Trump's supporters and patriots garbage, Senator Marco Rubio of Florida said, “He’s talking about everyday Americans who love their country.”

“There's no way to spin it: Joe Biden and Kamala Harris don't just hate President Trump, they despise the tens of millions of Americans who support him,” remarked Karoline Leavitt, a spokesman for the Trump campaign.

A few well-known Democrats even started to distance themselves from Biden's remarks, with Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro declaring on CNN that he "would never insult the good people of Pennsylvania or any Americans even if they chose to support a candidate that I didn't support."