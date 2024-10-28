MSNBC edits 1939 Nazi rally clips into coverage of Trump's Madison Square Garden rally, sparks outrage

MSNBC is facing harsh criticism for editing Nazi rally clips into its coverage of Donald Trump's rally at Madison Square Garden on Sunday. The network compared the former president's highly anticipated campaign event to the infamous gathering that took place at the New City Arena in 1939. While rolling the black-and-white footage, host Jonathan Capehart accused the GOP candidate of holding a “fascist” event, likening him to German dictator Adolf Hitler. NEW YORK, NEW YORK - OCTOBER 27: Republican presidential nominee, former U.S. President Donald Trump speaks at a campaign rally at Madison Square Garden on October 27, 2024 in New York City. Trump closed out his weekend of campaigning in New York City with a guest list of speakers that includes his running mate Republican Vice Presidential nominee, U.S. Sen. J.D. Vance (R-OH), Tesla CEO Elon Musk, UFC CEO Dana White, and House Speaker Mike Johnson, among others, nine days before Election Day. Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images/AFP (Photo by Anna Moneymaker / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)(Getty Images via AFP)

MSNBC edits Nazi rally clips into coverage of Trump's MSG rally, likens ex-prez to Adolf Hitler

“But that jamboree happening right now, you see it there on your screen in that place, is particularly chilling because in 1939, more than 20,000 supporters of a different fascist leader, Adolf Hitler, packed the Garden for a so-called pro-America rally,” Capehart said as MSNBC ran the clips from the Nazi rally that featured images of people demonstrating the notorious Hitler salute.

"Against that backdrop of history, Donald Trump - the man who has threatened to use the military against opponents he calls “enemies from within, who has threatened to use the troops to quell what he says are lawless cities and to use those troops to carry out mass deportations of immigrants - is once again turning Madison Square Garden into a staging ground for extremism,” Capehart added.

Netizens fume after MSNBC's shocking broadcast

Shortly after MSNBC's shocking broadcast, netizens took to social media to rebuke the network for drawing parallels between the Nazi rally and Trump's Sunday event, which was attended by the Holocaust survivor Jerry Wartski. The 94-year-old, whose parents were “murdered” by Nazis, recently slammed Kamala Harris and her campaign for likening Trump to Hitler. (Read More: Holocaust survivor says Harris owes his ‘murdered’ parents ‘apology’ for comparing Trump to Hitler)

“Yesterday’s Trump rally was filled with Americans from every walk of life including orthodox, conservative, reform, and secular Jews. I saw a woman in a burka. It wasn’t anything like a Nazi rally. Shame on MSNBC,” wrote one user on X, formerly Twitter. Meanwhile, Elon Musk said, “Wow, MSNBC is utter scum of the Earth.”