Holocaust survivor says Harris owes his ‘murdered’ parents ‘apology’ for comparing Trump to Hilter

A Holocaust survivor tore into Kamala Harris for likening Donald Trump to Adolf Hitler. Jerry Wartski, whose parents were murdered when the German dictator invaded Poland, denounced the Democratic nominee for calling the former president a “fascist.” The 94-year-old appeared in a nearly two-minute-long clip shared by the Trump campaign on Friday, showing his Auschwitz prisoner number tattooed on his arms. Republican presidential nominee former President Donald Trump and Democratic presidential nominee Vice President Kamala Harris (AP)(HT_PRINT)

Wartski slammed the vice president for her false narratives about Trump, saying that he knows “more about Hitler than Kamala will ever know in a thousand lifetimes.” Reflecting on his tragic past, he shared that the leader of the Nazi party invaded Poland when he was 9 years old. “He murdered my parents and most of my family,” Wartski said of Hitler.

“For her to accuse President Trump of being like Hitler is the worst thing I ever heard in my 75 years living in the United States,” Wartski went on, adding that Harris owes his parents and “everybody else who was murdered by Hitler an apology for repeating this lie.” The Holocaust survivor praised Trump, calling him a “mensch,” a Yiddish term for a person of integrity and honour.

Wartski continued, “I know President Trump and he would never say this, and Kamala Harris knows this.” “I believe that President Trump is definitely going to be good for Israel because everything that he’s done up until now was in [its] favour. He never double-crossed anyone, and he never showed any weakness,” he added.

Wartski, who serves as honorary president of the Israel Heritage Foundation, remarked, “Why should President Trump pray for the hostages at the Ohel and … spend time with so many?” “He has always stood with the Jewish people and the state of Israel,” he concluded in the ad.