Donald Trump reveals scar from when a bullet nicked his ear during Joe Rogan podcast: ‘It made me tougher guy’

In a much-anticipated episode of The Joe Rogan Experience (JRE) released late Friday night on Spotify and YouTube, former US President Donald Trump shared candid reflections on his life, including a revelation about an assassination attempt he faced during a campaign rally. Donald Trump discussed his assassination attempt during a Joe Rogan podcast. (YouTube/PowerfulJRE)

A scar from the past

During the nearly three-hour long interview, the 78-year-old Republican presidential nominee revealed the scar he received from a bullet that grazed him during the frightening incident. As he showcased the scar behind his right ear, Trump described how being shot has made him a “tougher guy.”

“It zicked right there,” he explained, gesturing towards the scar. Rogan, visibly intrigued, remarked, “It healed up pretty good.” The encounter took place during a rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, where a 20-year-old man named Thomas Matthew Crooks opened fire from a rooftop, wounding Trump.

Reflections on resilience

“It’s not like some of the wrestlers, some of the UFC fighters… it was sort of like a top shot,” Trump reflected, recalling the moment. “The thing’s taken off a little bit. But it makes me a tougher guy,” he added.

Watch the snippet from the podcast where Trump talks about his assassination attempt:

A wide-ranging discussion

Rogan, who has cultivated a massive following with over 17 million YouTube subscribers and 14.5 million Spotify followers, guided Trump through a range of cultural and political topics. This wide-ranging dialogue extended beyond the assassination attempt, delving into current political climates and personal anecdotes. The length of the interview caused a notable delay in Trump’s scheduled speech in Traverse City, Michigan, ahead of the upcoming elections on 5 November.

Online buzz

As the episode went live, social media platforms erupted with excitement. Fans had long been calling for Rogan to host Trump, despite the host's previous assertions that he was not a supporter of the former president. However, the dynamic appeared to shift in 2022, particularly after Rogan mentioned Trump during a discussion on the Lex Fridman podcast.

The video shared on YouTube featuring Trump has now garnered more than nine million views in just nine hours, showcasing the immense interest in the conversation. With comments flooding in from viewers eager to share their thoughts, it’s evident that this episode of The Joe Rogan Experience has sparked lively discussions across the internet.