Indian man gets message from Donald Trump in bizarre automated tweet. His priceless reply is viral

A Indian man's hilarious exchange with former US president Donald Trump on X has left users amused. In a post, Trump's official X account tagged the man, posting a message to him asking him to vote in the upcoming US elections in November. Donald Trump is contesting against Kamala Harris in the upcoming US presidential elections.(Getty Images via AFP)

The post, which appears to be an automated message on X, seems to send out messages in support of Trump to random users, requesting them to vote for him. Several other users who are based outside of the United States also shared that they received the same message from the Trump campaign. (Also read: Elon Musk shares video of Donald Trump fan bashing Kamala Harris)

Take a look at the viral post here:

"I’ll send you IMPORTANT ELECTION UPDATES for North Carolina. Make sure you are ready to VOTE FOR DONALD J. TRUMP by November 5th," the post read.

In a hilarious reply, the man clarified his nationality and made his intention to not vote in the US elections known. "Thanks, but you will never be my President. Kamala Harris will never be my President either. Actually I am from India," he wrote in a reply that has now gone viral on social media.

How internet reacted to the post:

The post, which has garnered over 41,000 views in the few hours since it was posted, was flooded with comments of confused Indian users who wanted to know why the post was targetting an Indian citizen for the US elections. Most user, however, just laughed at the bizarre mix-up that led to the post.

"Donald Trump has tied up with Elon Musk for sending these unsolicited campaign messages. It's common in India. Never thought that US is as bad," one user speculated.

"Wow!!! This is an honor. Erstwhile President and 'may be future President' of the US, has established contact with you," another user said.

The 77-year-old Republican nominee will face off against the Democratic candidate Kamala Harris, an Indian-American who is currently the Vice President of US. Trump lost his last attempt at getting back to the White House in 2020 when he was defeated by Joe Biden. ( Also read: Melania Trump’s chilling admission about Donald Trump: ‘My worst fear…and it happened’)