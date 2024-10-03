‘I can’t handle 4 years of Kamala, Walz:’ Maye Musk reacts to son Elon Musk’s X post

Elon Musk shared an X post following the first and only vice presidential debate between JD Vance and Tim Walz. The tech billionaire, who has been endorsing former US President Donald Trump in the 2024 United States presidential election, wrote, “Trump/Vance MUST win,” adding that he won’t be able to “handle” governance under the Democratic presidential nominee and current Vice President Kamala Harris and her running mate Tim Walz. Expectedly, his X post went viral and prompted responses from many, including one from his mother, Maye Musk. Maye Musk’s remark on Elon Musk’s X post has sparked a debate. (Reuters, AFP)

What did Maye Musk say?

“Trump/Vance MUST win. I can’t handle 4 years of seeing and hearing Kamala/Walz. That would be cruel and unusual punishment!” Elon Musk wrote in his share. Re-posting it, Maye Musk agreed with her son’s opinion and commented, “So true.”

Take a look at the X posts here:

Debate erupted in the post’s comments section, with people expressing their views for or against Elon and Maye Musk’s X posts. While some shared that they want Donald Trump to win the upcoming US presidential election, others spoke in favour of Kamala Harris.

Who will win? Social media debates

“I don’t understand how so many people in my age group think she is the right choice. This could very easily be the downfall of America. It’s scary!” wrote an X user, supporting Musk’s opinion. Expressing the same sentiment, another added, “Ditto. I can’t take 4 years of either one. Our sanity and freedom is at stake!”

A third commented, “Well, the majority of America disagrees with you both.” A fourth joined, “I feel 100% the opposite.”

What are your thoughts on Elon Musk’s post about Donald Trump and Maye Musk’s reaction to it?