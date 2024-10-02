‘This is why people make fun of women’: Elon Musk shares video of Donald Trump fan bashing Kamala Harris

A video of a Donald Trump fan bashing Kamala Harris has gone viral on social media and attracted the attention of Elon Musk, a staunch ally of the former president. He shared the video, quoting that it shows how Trump supports women’s rights more than Harris. The video of a Donald Trump fan slamming Kamala Harris, shared by Elon Musk, has gone viral. (File Photo, Screengrab)

“As this video describes, Trump supports women’s rights far more than Kamala!” Musk wrote as he posted the video. In the clip, a woman is heard saying that she’s tired of listening to women who say that they are going to vote for Kamala Harris as electing Doland Trump would mean giving away their rights. She adds that Trump cares more about the rights of women than Harris.

At one point, she expresses that Trump claimed he won’t impose a nationwide abortion ban and those who cannot understand that are often made fun of for being a woman.

Take a look at the entire video:

With over 44,000 million views - the numbers are only increasing. The insanely viral video also prompted people to post varied comments. While some supported the woman’s point of view, others were strongly opposed.

X users’ reaction to Elon Musk’s post:

“If Kamala gets in, women will have no rights,” wrote an X user. Another added, “Trump is a misogynist.” A third commented, “Are you serious? You thought this was an intelligent point you wanted to share? Trump appointed the justices who took away women’s right to control their own bodies! And he doesn’t protect you from dangerous men who might attack you, he’s the guy who does the attacking!” A fourth expressed, “Elon, this is embarrassing, even for you.”

Abortion is a critical, if not most important, issue for many American voters, especially women. Vice President Kamala Harris, who became the Democratic presidential nominee in August 2024, has been vocal about supporting abortion rights. Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump, meanwhile, has shared that if elected, he would not sign a federal abortion ban.