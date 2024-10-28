Who is Andre Soriano? ‘MAGA’ fashion designer coerced to remove Donald Trump signs after bizarre encounter

Andre Soriano, a well-known pro-MAGA fashion designer, faced a bizarre incident after a local woman summoned the police over a Trump sign that he had placed outside his boutique. Andre Soriano, who once designed the “Make America Great Again” gown that singer-songwriter Joy Villa donned during the 2017 Grammy Awards, was served with a court order requiring him to take down posters endorsing Trump from his business.(Facebook)

Andre Soriano speaks out after bizzare incident

In a video interview with Fox News, Soriano said, “I actually started a flag war here in Occoquan, Virginia.”

Soriano claimed that despite the initial positive experiences, he encountered irrationality and criticism regarding the patriotic décor that was displayed in the storefront.

“The reason I put my Trump dress outside is, so I don't have to encounter [this],” Soriano claimed.

Soriano texted his friend and political activist Audra Johnson for assistance at the site, and she recorded the encounter and shared it on social media.

Johnson told the American news channel, “I have a video of her hiding in a bush,” adding that “I don’t know what she was doing.”

Soriano says people can't freedom of artistic expression in US nowadays

According to the duo, the woman contacted the police while she was sobbing uncontrollably in the street. Johnson stated that a cop removed the woman from the store's entryway and brought her to a nearby restaurant to “calm her down”.

“As an American citizen, as a First Amendment in our great nation, you can express yourself by putting your signs in your home and expressing who you are as an individual, whether it’s religion, whether it’s politics or anything that you feel, without harming anyone,” Soriano stated.

He lamented that an individual cannot express freedom of artistic expression in America nowadays.

Andre Soriano and his friend suspended from their apartment

Johnson and Soriano lived in the apartments above the shop. They were suspended from their residences after receiving a notice to take down the Trump-supporting signs from the store.

“We’re just trying our hardest to not get fines we can’t pay,” he said, adding that they abide by the rules.

Soriano, who is originally from the Philippines, claims that his family moved to the United States when he was a teenager in order to pursue the American Dream.

He further recalled that his life changed after designing the infamous “MAGA” outfit in 2017. Soriano has previously worked with celebrities including Rihanna, Pharrell Williams, Miley Cyrus, and Courtney Love.

According to the designer, several celebrities in Hollywood are “very divisive” and they never liked Trump.